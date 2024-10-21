I'm a lucky dude, OK.

I've had my brushes with a ton of my action sports heroes over the years. I sat down with Ken Block multiple times before his passing, I've met Daniel Riccardo, Max Verstappen, and Nico Hulkenberg, and driven with Tanner Foust. I also got to talk with Jack Miller and Pedro Acosta at MotoGP.

But there's one place, one thing, I've never been able to cross off my action sports bucket list and that's Pastranaland.

For those of you not in your mid to late thirties, don't know who Travis Pastrana is, and have never heard of Pastranaland, why are you here? I kid, but Pastranaland is the home compound of legendary action sports athlete Travis Pastrana. It's where he sets up all his biggest tricks, where athletes from around the world come to hang out and practice their biggest tricks, and generally the place to go to get challenged to do your biggest and wildest trick.

It's paradise.

And while I've been fortunate to talk with Travis on a number of occasions, including one time when he called me out to drive up a rock wall, I've never received that hallowed invite to come and hang, and likely die, at Pastranaland. But I'll be honest, I'd have been a bit nervous to get it as the compound is the definition of the word "gnarly." And Travis loves to cajole and push people's limits. It's how he got me into the Can-Am's seat that day at Mid America Outdoors.

Yet, based on the latest video from Channel 199, which is Travis' personal blog, maybe it wouldn't be the literal death of me?

The video's premise is Travis picking up some of the folks from the clothing company Dixon, which sponsors Travis and all of his exploits. But the contract is up and Travis and company decide to "interview them" to see if they're still a good fit for the group of hell raisers. The test includes minibiking, driving the new Can-Am Maverick R around the rally course, and learning how to backflip into the foam pit. You know, normal Pastranaland things.

I won't spoil the rest of the video, but suffice it to say, maybe I wouldn't die? I mean, I probably would, but maybe it'd be worth it because it'd fulfill a teenage dream. So I only have one question: Travis, where's my invite?