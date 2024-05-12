Mashups are always fun. Whether they're song mashups on TikTok, Instagram, or Pitch Perfect, or that one time the Power Rangers fought Godzilla, I'm all for weird and wild combos.

But every once in a while, you get something properly unhinged where you have to stop and ask "What the hell was this person thinking?" Folks, that's absolutely the case with this 1992 Yamaha Phazer snowmobile. Yes, your eyes don't deceive you, those are wheels where a normal snowmobile has skis. Some intrepid backyard mechanic clearly wanted to get more use out of their Phazer and decided to make a snowmoquad. And best of all, it's for sale.

The European mind couldn't comprehend such redneck awesomeness.

Yamaha dropped the Phazer snowmobile in 1984 and went until 2019, though there was a short hiatus between 2002-2007. It was also pretty interesting, as it was one of the first snowmobiles where the machine's headlight was attached to the handlebars, meaning it'd swivel as you turn.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The engine of the Phazer, in particular this Phazer II, was a 485cc fan-cooled engine, which supposedly was bulletproof back in the day. That said, who knows what's going on with this one. The seller notes that it "runs rides pretty good," though they added, "Some parts of the are pretty rough, but it's very reliable. Have put a lot of miles on it and wheel assembly has not failed."

Speaking of those wheels, the seller states that someone else did the modifications to the front track to fit the wheels. But that while the "wheel assembly has not failed," and the original ski's will be included in the sale, it does have "a clunk in track, not sure of the reason." That could be a myriad of things, but riding this snowmobile across any sort of dirt probably isn't great for the track or suspension.

But for $700, which is what the seller is asking, I'd probably take the risk for something so brilliantly stupid and fun. What do you all think? You copping or not?