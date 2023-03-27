Funding a motorcycle racing program traditionally requires a title sponsor along with several secondary supporters. For that reason, nearly all teams sticker bomb their machines with various brand logos. While the Australian Superbike Championship’s DesmoSport Ducati (DSD) team benefits from sponsors, co-owners Ben Henry and three-time Superbike World Champion Troy Bayliss are supplementing those fundraising efforts with a new crowdfunding model.

“For quite a while we’ve been looking at creating some type of DesmoSport Ducati Membership program and we’ve gone back and forth on the concept and inclusions quite a lot for a few years actually,” explained Henry. “With Broc [Pearson] joining us though, and the additional strain that puts on us financially, it was what we needed to push ahead with DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships.”

To open sponsorship opportunities to fans, DSD partnered with Rider Support Australia to offer a one-year membership. The organization also confirms that 100 percent of the donated funds go directly to the team. With each membership going for $541 AUD (~$350 USD), supporters will all receive the following perks:

Exclusive DesmoSport Crew shirt

Your name on the DesmoSport Ducati Race bikes^

Rider and team sticker pack

Access to team communications

Free ASBK ticket to a round of your choice (excludes WSBK)

ASBK media grid access at selected rounds

Discounted ASBK tickets (excludes WSBK)

Priority access to DesmoSport Ducati-related events (MotoGP & WSBK Suites, Ducati Track Days powered by DesmoSport Ducati)

Though the 2023 ASBK season is well underway, racing fans can still support DSD by purchasing a team membership.

“As a team, we have a strong following and for a while now Ben, Dave [Blennerhassett], and I have been looking at different options to get some of our more passionate supporters involved with DesmoSport in a more official way and so we’ve finally settled on DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships,” added Bayliss. “It’s a way for those that really want to be part of the team, but aren’t necessarily in a position to be a more traditional sponsor, to come racing with us. We’ve already had some interest in the concept and I’m looking forward to meeting the new DSD crew members.”