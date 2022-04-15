Many motorcycle manufacturers highlight a new model’s customization possibilities with sponsored build contests. From Yamaha’s Yard Built program to the 2022 Indian Chief Build-Off, brands hope to inspire potential buyers with breathtaking custom projects. Triumph France takes that approach to the next level with its Classic Custom Contest, featuring the firm’s full modern-classic lineup.

In the past, the brand has set budgetary restrictions, but for 2022, French Triumph dealers can customize the model of their choosing with no spending limits. Thanks to the relaxed rules, Triumph Coignières transformed the Rocket 3 with a Spitfire-inspired shark mouth paint job. Triumph La Rochelle, on the other hand, opted for a more refined design with the Bonneville Bobber, streamlining the model with an integrated tank and seat section.

Gallery: Triumph France Classic Custom Contest

7 Photos

Triumph Annecy applies a similar tactic to the Thruxton 1200 RS, wrapping the café racer in polished bodywork. On the other hand, Triumph Saint-Lô takes the path less traveled with a rugged interpretation of the Scrambler 1200 XE. Triumph Paris Italy delivers the second custom Rocket 3 in the bunch, but the shop prefers a subtler departure from the stock model. Lastly, Triumph Lyon favors warm hues with a burgundy livery and brass accents on the Speedmaster 1200.

Triumph France already presented the finished builds at the brand’s Salon du 2 Roue de Lyon bike show in March, 2022. For those that weren’t able to catch the builds in the flesh, the Triumph France website will feature details photos of the six projects throughout the duration of the contest. The public can vote for their favorite custom until April 22, 2022. Among the voters, one lucky winner will earn a 15-day loan of a Classic Custom Contest bike of their choosing.

Other manufacturers may show off their new models with custom competitions, but Triumph France understands that its entire modern-classic lineup is ripe for customization.