Motorcycle wheels need to be two things for maximum performance—strong and lightweight. Italian wheelmaker Marchesini has long had a reputation for making some amazing—and beautiful—wheels. Sadly, company founder and renowned magnesium master Roberto Marchesini died on September 30, 2020, after a long illness.

A lifelong Bolognese craftsman, Marchesini truly loved what he did, and his enthusiasm and desire to share his knowledge and skills with the world was second to none. He was even active and happy to engage with motorcyclists on Facebook, doling out answers and expert advice as needed. Not everyone has the time, especially at his level—but he’s the kind of guy who made the time.

Marchesini started as a designer of Campagnolo wheels before founding his own company as a magnesium and aluminum foundry. Soon, he was putting those skills he’d built at Campagnolo to good use, and began designing and advancing high-performance motorcycle wheels at the company that still bears his name to this day.

Our colleagues over at GPOne shared a rather touching story about the man that illustrates what kind of a person he was. It involves Marchesini personally driving all night to get a set of his wheels to Max Biaggi for a race in time. The whole story is worth a read, and you can do so here.

High-end wheel manufacturer Marchesini has been owned by Brembo since the year 2000. As for the founder himself, Roberto Marchesini is survived by a wife and daughters. Tributes continue pouring in on social media from all manner of motorcyclists whose lives have been touched by his dedication to his work. We at RideApart extend our condolences to all his family and friends, and join the greater motorcycle community in celebrating his life, passion, and talent that he so graciously shared with all of us.

Sources: Moto.IT, GPOne, Motociclismo