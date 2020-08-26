For some riders, a BMW K1200LT is the perfect touring machine. The big Beemer is designed to transport you and a passenger—or just a whole bunch of stuff you need to carry—in absolute, confidence-inspiring comfort. Could it be bigger, though? More comfortable? More stable? More... everything? Well, if this video is anything to go by, it absolutely can.

Behold, a K1200LT trike! It’s outfitted with a Hannigan trike conversion kit—which adds around 320 pounds and a ton of extra stability—and a five-gallon auxiliary fuel tank to keep you going even longer on your journey. As you might guess, the cost of the kit alone isn’t cheap—currently $8,995 at the time of writing, and that’s not including any installation.

So, as SRK Cycles suggests in this video, you might save yourself money, time, and effort by buying one that’s already been converted. Now, I personally haven’t witnessed many BMW trikes in my area; both Harley and Honda Gold Wing trikes are much more commonly spotted around here. If you’re looking to stand out while staying stable and comfortable, that might be one way to do it.

The K1200LT came with a reverse gear from BMW, which is a definite plus if you’re contemplating turning it into a trike. If you thought the regular motorcycle was a bit of a bear to maneuver backward before, just imagine what happens when you add an extra 320 pounds to the total weight—not counting the weight of a rider, passenger, and/or assorted stuff you might carry on a trip. Weight at the curb for a K1200LT is around 833 pounds, so the total is up to around 1,200 pounds by the time the conversion is complete.

Will this three-wheeler be as much of a conversation starter as, say, a sidecar? Unlikely, but you’re probably not looking at those two three-wheelers for the same reasons, anyway. If you’re thinking of going the trike route, opting for a nicely finished, well thought-out version is always going to make you happier in the long run than cheaping out.

Sources: YouTube, Hannigan Trikes