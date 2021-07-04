Tennessee is one of the most expensive states for motorcycle insurance, but that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank for coverage. Our team can help you compare the top-rated providers in the state to find the best cheap motorcycle insurance in Tennessee for you and your bike.

In this article, we take a close look at some of the best motorcycle insurance companies in the Volunteer State based on local quotes and reviews, as well as coverage options, discount opportunities, and claims service.

While we recommend companies that offer low rates based on our research, the cheapest provider in Tennessee isn’t the same for every rider. The only way to find out which provider has the lowest rates for you, your bike, and your policy needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Use the free tool below to get started.

In this article:

5 Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies In Tennessee

The best motorcycle insurance company in Tennessee depends on your coverage needs. We compared local rates and service reputation for several providers in the state to determine the five best insurance options. Some providers offer better rates for minimum coverage policies while others are a good choice for full coverage motorcycle insurance.

Best Cheap Motorcycle Insurance in Tennessee RideApart Rating Customer Service Affordability Coverage 1. Geico Motorcycle Insurance 4.5 4.0 5.0 4.5 2. Nationwide Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 3.5 3.0 4.0 3. Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 3.5 4.0 4.0 4. Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 3.5 4.0 4.0 5. Progressive Motorcycle Insurance 4.5 3.5 4.5 4.5

*You may notice that some motorcycle insurance companies are rated above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for motorcycle insurance in Tennessee.

#1 Geico: Best Overall Motorcycle Insurance Provider In Tennessee

Geico stands out as our top choice not only for its quality coverage and low rates, but also for its reliability. The provider has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest possible rating. Geico’s customer service is also highly rated, as it placed fourth overall in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Southeast (includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee) with a score of 857 out of 1,000.

Geico is known for its low average rates for all types of riders and bikes, and it offers great coverage options and prices for high-risk riders in particular. When we reached out for Tennessee motorcycle insurance quotes from Geico, we were offered one of the lowest rates for minimum coverage insurance.

Geico discount opportunities include:

Multi-policy discount

Mature rider discount

Loyalty discount

Multiple bike discount

Discount for switching providers

Safety course discount

Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor discount

Bundling discount

Read our full Geico motorcycle insurance review to learn more.

#2 Nationwide: Cheap Motorcycle Insurance For Low-Risk Riders In Tennessee

If you’re a low-risk rider searching for the best cheap motorcycle insurance in Tennessee, Nationwide is a good option for a minimum coverage policy. Low-risk riders are those who don’t have any crashes or DUIs on their driving record, and riders over the age of 25 are also considered lower-risk than younger motorcyclists. For riders searching for full coverage policies, other providers may offer lower rates for the coverage you need.

Nationwide is a reliable provider, with an A+ rating from both the BBB and AM Best. In addition to standard motorcycle insurance policies like liability, collision, comprehensive, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, Nationwide offers a number of quality coverage choices and add-ons, including original parts replacement coverage, custom equipment coverage, and roadside assistance plans.

Nationwide discount offers include reduced rates for:

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Pay-in-full discount

Motorcycle safety course discount

Anti-lock brakes discount

Riding association discount

Theft-recovery device discount

Learn more by reading our full Nationwide motorcycle insurance review.

#3 Dairyland: Cheap Full Coverage Motorcycle Insurance In Tennessee

If you’re a high-risk rider and your motorcycle insurance rates are too high with Nationwide, Dairyland offers a good alternative. During our quote research, we found Dairyland to offer some of the lowest rates for high-risk riders. Tennessee riders in particular may find some of the best rates for full coverage insurance through Dairyland, especially if you are looking to cover a high-value or sports bike.

Dairyland offers standard motorcycle coverage options as well as add-on coverage for guest passenger liability, genuine parts replacement, special equipment coverage, and roadside assistance.

While Dairyland offers fewer motorcycle insurance discounts than other providers, customers are still able to save by taking advantage of the following discounts:

Multi-cycle discount

Homeowner discount

Loyalty discount

Rider safety course discount

Policy transfer discount

H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) members discount

Dairyland offers flexible payment options, including monthly premiums. Read our full Dairyland motorcycle insurance review to learn more.

#4 Harley-Davidson: Low-Cost Full Coverage Policies In Tennessee

Harley-Davidson motorcycle insurance policies are underwritten by Sentry Insurance, which merged with Dairyland in 1966. This means that the rates you’ll find with Harley-Davidson are likely similar to Dairyland’s (but not always the same), making it another good choice for low-cost, full coverage motorcycle insurance in Tennessee.

Harley-Davidson policies will cover any type of bike. In addition to standard policy options, Harley-Davidson sells coverage for specialty equipment as well as bike replacement coverage that will pay for the replacement cost of a new bike should your motorcycle be within two years old and declared a total loss.

Discounts available through Harley-Davidson include:

New bike discount

H.O.G. member discount

Motorcycle endorsement discount

Experienced rider discount

New rider course discount

Home ownership discount

Pay-on-time discount

Claim-free discount

Bundling discount

Loyalty discount

Multi-cycle discount

Anti-theft discount

Military and law enforcement discount

#5 Progressive: Comprehensive Coverage In Tennessee

Progressive is a solid all-around insurer that has reliable claims service, competitive average rates, and comprehensive coverage options. In addition to standard motorcycle insurance coverage, Progressive customers can purchase a wide range of add-on coverage options, including total loss coverage, accessory coverage, carried contents coverage, enhanced injury protection, a death benefit, and roadside assistance.

For riders in Tennessee, Progressive rates are competitive with Geico for minimum coverage policies. If you need to insure an expensive sports bike, however, Progressive rates can be a bit higher than the competition.

You can find the lowest rates with Progressive if you are able to take advantage of the following discounts:

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Pay-on-time discount

Pay-in-full discount

Automatic billing discount

Responsible driver discount

Same day coverage discount

H.O.G. and USAA members discount

Safety course discount

Discount for switching providers

Read our full Progressive motorcycle insurance review to learn more.

Tennessee Motorcycle Insurance Requirements

Tennessee requires all motorcyclists to carry a 25/50/15 liability insurance policy. This type of policy includes the following:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per incident bodily injury liability

$15,000 per incident property damage liability

Those caught riding a motorcycle without the proper insurance in Tennessee are subject to a $300 fine.

Cost Of Tennessee Insurance

Tennessee is one of the most expensive states for motorcycle insurance in the United States. However, riders can find the lowest rates by comparing quotes from several providers.

Our review team requested quotes from several of the top insurers in the state to give you an idea of the cost of Tennessee motorcycle insurance and to compare rates among providers. The quotes in the tables below are for a 41-year-old single male rider with 6 years of riding experience and no previous crashes. This type of rider is likely to see lower quotes than younger riders or those with a recent crash or DUI on their driving record.

The motorcycle used for the quotes is a 2019 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. This is a fast bike with a 1340cc engine, and it is on the more expensive side to insure. Quotes that include comprehensive and collision coverage for this bike are likely to be higher than average.

To compare rates for your own rider profile, policy needs, and motorcycle, use the free tool below.

Tennessee Minimum Coverage Motorcycle Insurance Cost

Minimum coverage policies in the table below include only liability coverage at the state minimum levels.

Provider Monthly Cost Down Payment Annual Cost Nationwide $16.24 $16.24 $194.88 Geico $20.43 $20.43 $245.16 Progressive $20.40 $37.65 $262.05 Dairyland - - $345.01 Harley-Davidson - - $384.40 Allstate $32.00 $34.00 $386.00

Tennessee Full Coverage Motorcycle Insurance Cost

For our full coverage motorcycle insurance quotes, we requested a policy that included minimum liability coverage as well as $2,000 in medical payments and collision and comprehensive coverage with a $500 deductible.

Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive all offered $2,500 in medical payments coverage in the policy quotes listed below.

Provider Monthly Cost Down Payment Annual Cost Harley-Davidson - - $1,470.48 Dairyland - - $1,481.80 Geico $355.40 $355.24 $4,264.00 Allstate $487.00 $591.00 $5,948.00 Nationwide $526.60 $526.60 $6,319.25 Progressive $625.95 $323.46 $7,208.91

What To Know About Riding In Tennessee

In order to obtain a motorcycle license in Tennessee, you must be 16 or older. Potential riders must pass a knowledge test and a road skills test. Alternatively, riders may complete the Tennessee Certified Motorcycle Rider Education Program (MREP).

While riding a motorcycle in Tennessee, be sure to keep the following requirements in mind. Riders who don’t follow the rules below may be subject to a ticket and fine.

Riders and operators must ride on permanently attached seats

Riders must sit astride their bike and face forward

Riders must keep both hands on the handlebars

Headlights must be on at all times

Riders must wear a helmet approved by DOT, ASTM, CSPM, or Snell

Final Thoughts

While motorcycle insurance in Tennessee can be a bit more expensive than in other states, you can find low-cost policies by comparing rates from the best cheap motorcycle insurance companies in Tennessee. We think riders should consider reaching out to Geico, Nationwide, Dairyland, Harley-Davidson, and Progressive.

Don’t forget to also request quotes from regional and local insurers in your city. It’s always worth comparing quotes between national and local providers. Reach out for your own personalized quotes by using the free tool below.

FAQ: Motorcycle Insurance In Tennessee How much does motorcycle insurance cost in Tennessee? The cost of motorcycle insurance in Tennessee is higher than in other states. But your final cost will depend on your bike, policy, deductible, age, gender, driving record, and more. Who offers the cheapest motorcycle insurance? Based on the quotes our research team received, Geico, Harley-Davidson, and Nationwide offer some of the most affordable motorcycle insurance policies in Tennessee. However, rates vary from rider to rider so the only way to find the cheapest option for you is to reach out for individualized quotes from several providers. How do I get cheap motorcycle insurance? To get the best cheap motorcycle insurance in Tennessee, you’ll need to compare rates from several providers. Rates vary from customer to customer, and there is no single cheapest insurer for everyone. Typically, Geico tends to offer some of the lowest motorcycle insurance rates, but this isn’t the case for everyone. Why is my bike insurance so high? Motorcycle insurance rates are based on age, gender, marital status, driving record, riding experience, and more. If your rates for motorcycle insurance are especially high it could be due to a number of factors. Things that may increase your motorcycle insurance rates include: Being under 21

Having a DUI or traffic violation on your record

Insuring a sports bike

Insuring a bike without safety features like anti-lock brakes or anti-theft devices

Lack of riding experience There are several strategies for lowering the cost of your motorcycle insurance. Consider taking a motorcycle safety course and comparing rates from several providers to find the cheapest rates.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of motorcycle insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.