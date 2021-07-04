Motorcycle insurance is required in Colorado, and the fines for not carrying minimum coverage can be steep. If you’re looking for the best cheap motorcycle insurance in Colorado, you’ll need to compare insurance options from several companies to find the best coverage for your needs.

Our review team has put together a list of the best motorcycle insurance companies nationally, but rates and service can vary from state-to-state. This article considers top providers in Colorado and looks at local quotes and customer reviews to get you started. If you want to compare personalized quotes, use the tool below.

5 Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies In Colorado

To determine the five best motorcycle insurance companies in Colorado, we reached out for quotes from several insurers in the state. We also considered standings in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Southwest region (includes Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah).

On top of local ratings, we also considered motorcycle insurance coverage options and limits as well as national reputation.

Best Cheap Motorcycle Insurance in Colorado RideApart Rating Customer Service Affordability Coverage 1. Geico Motorcycle Insurance 4.5 4.0 5.0 4.5 2. Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 3.5 4.0 4.0 3. American Family Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 3.5 4.0 4.0 4. Nationwide Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 3.5 3.0 4.0 5. Allstate Motorcycle Insurance 4.0 4.0 3.0 4.0

*You may notice that some motorcycle insurance companies are ranked above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for motorcycle insurance in Colorado.

#1 Geico: Best Overall Motorcycle Insurance Provider In Colorado

In many states, Geico provides the most affordable rates and the best service. While Geico didn’t offer the cheapest rates in our Colorado motorcycle insurance quote research, it was one of the lowest-priced providers for minimum coverage. Note that your own rates may vary, so Geico may actually be the cheapest option for you.

Geico has excellent customer service in Colorado. In the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study for the Southwest region, Geico tied for first place with 834 out of a possible 1,000 points. The company also has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating with AM Best.

Geico discount offers include:

Multi-policy discount

Mature rider discount

Loyalty discount

Multiple bike discount

Discount for switching providers

Safety course discount

Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor discount

Read our complete Geico motorcycle insurance review to learn more.

#2 Dairyland: Cheap Full Coverage Motorcycle Insurance In Colorado

Dairyland is one of the cheapest options for full coverage motorcycle insurance in Colorado. Full coverage policies include comprehensive and collision coverage as well as state-required liability coverage. In our quote research, a full coverage policy for a sports bike with Dairyland was significantly cheaper than the competition. Your own rates may vary, however.

The insurer has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ BBB rating. Dairyland customers can also purchase additional coverage options, including guest passenger liability coverage, special equipment coverage, roadside assistance, and a genuine parts replacement guarantee.

The following discounts are offered by Dairyland:

Multi-cycle discount

Homeowner discount

Loyalty discount

Rider safety course discount

Policy transfer discount

H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) members discount

Read our full Dairyland motorcycle insurance review to learn more.

#3 American Family: Best Local Service In Colorado

American Family insurance tied for first with Geico in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study for the Southwest region. The insurer provides standard motorcycle insurance policies as well as optional coverage for motorcycle gear, gap insurance, accidental death or dismemberment coverage, and new vehicle replacement coverage that pays for a new model of your bike if it is totaled in a crash.

American Family is a regional provider and is not available in every state, though Colorado riders can find coverage. The company works through local agents who will help you select the right coverage for your needs and are knowledgeable about Colorado insurance requirements.

American Family offers several discount opportunities:

Multi-cycle discount

Multi-policy discount

Continuous coverage discount

Motorist safety discount

AutoPay/pay-in-full discount

Experienced rider discount

Policyholders can also save with the insurer’s collision deductible waiver, a promise to waive the less expensive deductible if you have two vehicles insured by American Family that are involved in a crash. The company also provides an earned accident forgiveness credit for those who go five years without a crash.

#4 Nationwide: Best For Low-Risk Riders In Colorado

If you are a low-risk rider (over 25, no crashes, no DUIs), Nationwide may offer the best cheap motorcycle insurance in Colorado. In our quote research, Nationwide offered the lowest rates for minimum coverage motorcycle coverage.

Nationwide is rated A+ by both the BBB and AM Best, indicating quality customer service and the financial capacity to meet claim obligations. In addition to standard motorcycle insurance coverage, Nationwide customers can purchase original parts replacement coverage, bike replacement coverage, custom equipment coverage, and roadside assistance.

Nationwide offers several discount opportunities, including:

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Pay-in-full discount

Motorcycle safety course discount

Anti-lock brakes discount

Riding association discount

Anti-theft device discount

Read our complete Nationwide motorcycle insurance review for more information on this insurer.

#5 Allstate: Best Local Agents In Colorado

Allstate works through local agents to provide coverage, so customer service quality and cost can vary from state to state. In the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction Study for the Southwest region, Allstate came in third place with 830 out of 1,000 points.

Allstate’s quality customer service may come at a premium, and the quote you receive from the insurer may be higher than the cheapest options for Colorado motorcycle insurance. However, having a dedicated agent able to tailor your policy to your needs can mean reduced costs in the long run and more reliable coverage.

Coverage with Allstate can be inexpensive, especially if you can take advantage of motorcycle insurance discounts such as:

Multi-policy discount

Multiple motorcycle discount

Good rider discount

Transfer discount

Motorcycle organization discount

Motorcycle safety course discount

Read our full Allstate motorcycle insurance review to learn more.

Colorado Motorcycle Insurance Requirements

Colorado is an at-fault insurance state, which means that the person at fault for a crash is responsible for the cost of property damage and medical costs for the other driver. In Colorado, all motorists (including motorcyclists) are required to maintain at least the following coverage limits for liability insurance:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per incident bodily injury liability

$15,000 per incident property damage liability

If you are caught riding a motorcycle without the minimum coverage requirements in place, you can be subject to points on your license, a fine, and license suspension.

First offense Minimum $500 fine, possible suspension Second offense Minimum $1,000 fine, 4-month suspension Third offense Minimum $1,000 fine, 8-month suspension, community service

Cost Of Colorado Insurance

Motorcycle insurance in Colorado is cheaper than in most states. Part of the reason may be Colorado’s low minimum coverage requirements. Your own insurance costs will depend on the coverage you need, the type of motorcycle you ride, and the following factors:

Age

Gender

Marital status

Driving record

Riding experience

Discounts can also lower the cost of your Colorado motorcycle insurance. For example, if you belong to a motorcycle club, most insurers will provide discounted rates. To learn how much Colorado motorcycle insurance would cost you, reach out for your own individualized quotes using the tool below.

To offer some idea of the cost of Colorado motorcycle insurance and to compare rates between providers, our review team reached out for several quotes for minimum and full coverage policies. The quotes below are for a 41-year-old single male rider with no crashes on his record. This type of rider is likely to find some of the lowest rates for motorcycle insurance.

The bike used for quotes is a 2019 Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. This is a sports bike with a 1340cc engine, and it is quite costly to insure, particularly for comprehensive and collision coverage. Standard bikes and touring bikes are likely to see lower rates in Colorado than those quoted below.

Colorado Minimum Coverage Motorcycle Insurance Cost

Minimum coverage motorcycle insurance in Colorado means a liability-only policy. This coverage will pay for the cost of damages to the persons and property of other drivers when you are at fault for a crash, but it will not pay for repairs to your own vehicle.

Provider Monthly Cost Down Payment Annual Cost Nationwide $10.20 $10.20 $122.40 Geico $15.96 $23.73 $199.29 Progressive $17.54 $34.10 $227.04 Dairyland - - $269.21 Allstate $27.00 $29.00 $326.00 Harley-Davidson - - $370.74

Colorado Full Coverage Motorcycle Insurance Cost

For our full coverage policy quotes, we requested the state minimum liability limits as well as $2,000 in medical payments coverage and collision and comprehensive coverage with a $500 deductible.

Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive policies all included $2,500 in medical coverage and Dairyland and Harley-Davidson policies included $5,000 in medical payments coverage.

Provider Monthly Cost Down Payment Annual Cost Dairyland - - $1,528.01 Harley-Davidson - - $2,096.60 Geico $270.41 $458.51 $3,103.02 Progressive $256.16 $497.30 $3,315.39 Allstate $320.00 $386.00 $3,906.00 Nationwide $455.17 $455.17 $5,462.01

What To Know About Riding In Colorado

You are required to have a motorcycle license in order to operate a motorcycle on Colorado public roads. There are two ways that riders can get a motorcycle endorsement on their license:

Pass a written exam, purchase a learner’s permit, schedule and pass a skills test

Complete the Motorcycle Operator Safety Training (MOST) course

Riders under the age of 18 must have a learner’s permit for at least 12 months before they are able to apply for the skills test to obtain a motorcycle endorsement on their license.

Eye protection is required for all riders and helmets are required for riders under the age of 18. Those older than 18 are not required to wear a helmet, though it is always recommended for your safety while riding a motorcycle.

In Colorado, riders are not allowed to split lanes with cars, but two motorcyclists can split a lane.

Final Thoughts

The best cheap motorcycle insurance in Colorado can be purchased from Geico, Dairyland, American Family, Nationwide, and Allstate. It’s also worth considering providers and insurance agents local to your city. The best way to find the cheapest option for your bike is to compare individualized motorcycle insurance quotes from several providers. Get started using the free tool below.

