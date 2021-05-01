Your motorcycle insurance cost will be personalized based on your rider profile, state, and bike. On average, motorcycle insurance policies cost anywhere between $80 and $2,000 a year depending on who you are, where you live, and the level of coverage you purchase.

This guide will break down what determines motorcycle insurance costs and provide tips for reducing that price. We’ll also recommend some of the cheapest motorcycle insurance providers based on our cost research.

The quickest way to learn what motorcycle insurance would cost you is to reach out for individualized quotes from the best motorcycle insurance companies. Use the free tool below to get started.

In this article:

Average Motorcycle Insurance Cost

Based on our cost research, most riders can expect to pay somewhere between $700 and $800 per year for motorcycle insurance coverage. However, rates can vary dramatically depending on your coverage level, rider profile, and bike. High-risk riders (those with a recent accident or DUI on record) can pay as much as 300% more than riders with clean records for the same policy.

Factors That Determine Motorcycle Insurance Costs

The primary factors that impact your motorcycle insurance cost are described in the table below.

Motorcycle Insurance Cost Factor How It Affects Rates Age Younger riders can expect to pay more for motorcycle insurance. Driving Record Rates are significantly higher if you have an accident, speeding violation, or DUI in your driving history—even if the incident occurred while you were driving a car. Riding Experience Riders with more experience tend to be seen as lower-risk, so veteran riders can get cheaper policies. Coverage Level Liability-only motorcycle insurance coverage can be purchased for less than $100 per year. Policies that cover damages to your own bike and pay for your own medical bills are more expensive. Type of Motorcycle The crash statistics of your particular bike are used to calculate risk. Insuring a sports bike is especially costly. Also taken into account are theft rates, safety features, and bike value. Expensive bikes cost more to replace and are more likely to be stolen. Marital Status Married people often receive lower motorcycle insurance rates. Homeowner Status Homeowners typically enjoy lower insurance rates. Many insurers have homeowner discounts for motorcycle and auto insurance. City If you ride in a city with high crash and/or theft rates, your motorcycle insurance will cost more. State Insurance regulations vary from state to state, as do weather conditions and crash statistics. This means that policies in some states are higher than in others. Deductible Collision and comprehensive policies will include a deductible. The lower the deductible, the higher your premiums will be.

How Much Motorcycle Insurance Do You Need?

The minimum required motorcycle insurance varies by state. Check your local laws to decide what level of coverage you need. Nearly every state requires at least liability motorcycle insurance. A liability policy pays for the property damage and medical costs that result from an accident for which you are at fault.

If you want an insurance policy that will cover your own medical bills and the cost of damages to your own bike, you will need to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay) coverage, as well as collision and comprehensive motorcycle insurance policies.

Tips To Reduce Your Motorcycle Insurance Cost

If you want to save money by reducing your motorcycle insurance cost, there are a few tips nearly any rider can follow to lower their premiums:

Purchase a bike that is cheap to insure. Touring-style bikes are generally less expensive to insure. While a bike that costs less isn’t necessarily cheaper to insure, expensive bikes will generally mean high insurance rates. This is especially true for comprehensive and collision policies, which insure the value of your bike.

Touring-style bikes are generally less expensive to insure. While a bike that costs less isn’t necessarily cheaper to insure, expensive bikes will generally mean high insurance rates. This is especially true for comprehensive and collision policies, which insure the value of your bike. Take a rider safety course. Check with your insurer about approved rider safety courses in your area. Taking one of these classes often nets you lower premiums.

Check with your insurer about approved rider safety courses in your area. Taking one of these classes often nets you lower premiums. Join a rider organization. Many insurers offer discounts to riders that are members of motorcycle owner groups like the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.).

Many insurers offer discounts to riders that are members of motorcycle owner groups like the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.). Shop around and compare rates. There is no single cheapest insurer for every rider. Different motorcycle insurance providers have different discounts and formulas for setting rates. Only by reaching out to multiple insurers can you determine the cheapest motorcycle insurance cost for your bike.

You can start comparing free motorcycle insurance rates from top providers in your area by entering your zip code below.

5 Cheapest Motorcycle Insurance Providers

Our review team has taken a close look at a number of top motorcycle insurers. The table below lists several of the cheapest motorcycle insurance providers based on our cost research.

Geico: Best Overall Provider

AM Best Financial Strength Rating: A++

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating: A+

Geico offers the following motorcycle insurance coverage options:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments (MedPay)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Helmet coverage

Accessories coverage

The table below outlines several Geico quotes our team has received.

Motorcycle Rider Type Policy Annual Motorcycle Insurance Cost 2017 Yamaha SR400 (standard bike) High-risk Liability-only $282.15 Low-risk Liability-only $63.80 Low-risk Full coverage (liability, comprehensive, collision) $408.65 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 (sport bike) High-risk Liability-only $411.27 Low-risk Liability-only $107.03 Low-risk Full coverage $2,171.65

To learn more about this provider, read our full Geico motorcycle insurance review.

Safeco: Best Budget Provider

AM Best Financial Strength Rating: A

BBB Rating: A+

Safeco offers the following motorcycle insurance coverage options:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

MedPay

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Safety equipment coverage

Guest passenger liability coverage

Custom parts and equipment coverage

Harley-Davidson replacement coverage

Safeco insurance is backed by Liberty Mutual and is sold through a network of independent agents. Rates can be especially low because of the numerous Safeco motorcycle insurance discounts, which include:

Quote discount

Garage discount

Renewal discount

Multi-bike discount

Pay-in-full discount

Riding club discount

Multi-policy discount

Homeowners discount

Safety features discount

Experienced rider discount

Continuous coverage discount

Motorcycle safety course discount

To learn more about this provider, read our full Safeco motorcycle insurance review.

Progressive: Best Coverage

AM Best Financial Strength Rating: A+

BBB Rating: A+

Progressive offers the following motorcycle insurance coverage options:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

MedPay

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Death benefit

Total loss coverage

Accessory coverage

Carried contents coverage

Enhanced injury protection

Several Progressive motorcycle insurance quotes are outlined in the chart below.

Motorcycle Rider Type Policy Annual Motorcycle Insurance Cost 2017 Yamaha SR400 High-risk Liability-only $139.52 Low-risk Liability-only $74.97 Low-risk Full coverage $398.07 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 High-risk Liability-only $210.32 Low-risk Liability-only $107.24 Low-risk Full coverage $2,083.55

To learn more about this provider, read our full Progressive motorcycle insurance review.

State Farm: Best Local Agents

AM Best Financial Strength Rating: A++

BBB Rating: A+

State Farm offers the following motorcycle insurance coverage options:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

MedPay

Sidecar coverage

Protective gear coverage

State Farm insurance is sold through local agents, so your costs may vary. However, working with an independent insurance agent can help you find discounts and deals you may not otherwise know about.

To learn more about this provider, read our full State Farm motorcycle insurance review.

Dairyland: Best for High-Risk Riders

AM Best Financial Strength Rating: A+

BBB Rating: A+

Dairyland offers the following motorcycle insurance coverage options:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

MedPay

PIP

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Guest passenger

Physical damage plus

Special equipment coverage

Our team reached out to Dairyland for several motorcycle insurance quotes and received the following rates.

Motorcycle Rider Type Policy Annual Motorcycle Insurance Cost 2017 Yamaha SR400 High-risk Liability-only $118.18 Low-risk Liability-only $75.30 Low-risk Full coverage $1,063.56 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 High-risk Liability-only $190.67 Low-risk Liability-only $107.71 Low-risk Full coverage $1,516.40

To learn more about this provider, read our full Dairyland motorcycle insurance review.

Start comparing free, personalized motorcycle insurance cost estimates from these top providers and more in your area by entering your zip code below.