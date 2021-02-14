The General motorcycle insurance coverage can be a good option for a wide range of riders across the country. In this review, we’ll cover The General’s reputation, average policy costs, and customer reviews so you know what to expect when doing business with the company.

We’ve reviewed the best motorcycle insurance companies to help drivers compare their options. You can use the free tool below to see quotes from leading providers in your area.

In this article:

The General Company Overview

The General has been around since 1963. Today, it’s owned by American Family Insurance, but it operates as a separate company. The General focuses on providing car insurance for high-risk drivers at affordable prices. It is an insurance broker, which means it does not write its own plans. Instead, it offers coverage through the following companies:

Permanent General Assurance Corporation

Permanent General Assurance Corporation of Ohio

The General Automobile Insurance Company, Inc.

All of these insurers have an 'A' financial rating from AM Best, which means they can handle insurance obligations easily. The General also has good customer service ratings. It has a 4.64 out of 5-star rating from reviewers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 4.7-star rating from reviewers on Trustpilot.

The General Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

As with its auto coverage, The General does not write its own motorcycle insurance plans. The General’s motorcycle insurance quote tool redirects users to other leading providers, like Dairyland. Riders can find affordable motorcycle insurance coverage through The General, but they will ultimately purchase the policy from another provider.



If you go through The General’s motorcycle insurance quotes process, you can expect to find a range of coverage options. Here are the standard types of motorcycle insurance:

Liability coverage: This option is required at different levels by state. It pays for property damage and bodily injuries for other people after accidents you cause. Guest passenger insurance is sometimes included in liability coverage.

This option is required at different levels by state. It pays for property damage and bodily injuries for other people after accidents you cause. Guest passenger insurance is sometimes included in liability coverage. Collision coverage: This coverage pays to repair your own bike after an accident. Some providers automatically cover original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and others don’t.

This coverage pays to repair your own bike after an accident. Some providers automatically cover original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and others don’t. Comprehensive: This coverage repairs your bike after any damage that didn’t come from an accident, like weather damage or vandalism.

This coverage repairs your bike after any damage that didn’t come from an accident, like weather damage or vandalism. Uninsured/underinsured motorist: This coverage fixes your bike and pays your medical costs if an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident.

This coverage fixes your bike and pays your medical costs if an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident. Medical payments (MedPay): This option pays your medical bills and can supplement health insurance. It can be important to have because many health insurance plans don’t cover motorcycle injuries.

Optional Motorcycle Coverage

Besides the standard coverages, you’ll find other options that vary by provider:

OEM parts: This option ensures the insurance company will pay for replacement parts from the original manufacturer.

This option ensures the insurance company will pay for replacement parts from the original manufacturer. Custom parts/accessories coverage: This option replaces installed custom parts like stitched seats and heated grips. It may be included on collision/comprehensive plans and can extend up to $30,000 or more.

This option replaces installed custom parts like stitched seats and heated grips. It may be included on collision/comprehensive plans and can extend up to $30,000 or more. Safety equipment coverage: Usually, collision/comprehensive plans include some coverage for safety equipment like helmets and jackets. You can increase the limits for this coverage as well.

Usually, collision/comprehensive plans include some coverage for safety equipment like helmets and jackets. You can increase the limits for this coverage as well. Roadside assistance: Most of The General’s motorcycle insurance providers offer coverage for towing, jump-starts, and spare tire changes. Some also offer trip interruption.

Most of The General’s motorcycle insurance providers offer coverage for towing, jump-starts, and spare tire changes. Some also offer trip interruption. Replacement cost: In the case of a total loss, this option ensures you get the full replacement cost of your bike instead of the actual cash value. It’s only available for newer bikes.

The General Motorcycle Insurance Cost

The General motorcycle insurance quotes vary depending on your situation. Riders can pay as little as $65 per year for liability coverage or $2,000 or more for full coverage. A high-risk rider with a sport bike can expect to pay $4,000 and above. That translates into $5 to $300 per month, which is a wide range. Here are a few things that affect your cost.

Age: Teens and riders under the age of 25 will pay the most.

Teens and riders under the age of 25 will pay the most. Experience: No matter your age, if you just started riding, you’ll pay higher rates.

No matter your age, if you just started riding, you’ll pay higher rates. Driving record: The General motorcycle insurance quotes will be higher for riders who have recent at-fault accidents or tickets.

The General motorcycle insurance quotes will be higher for riders who have recent at-fault accidents or tickets. Credit score: A low credit score correlates to higher insurance prices in many states, and vice versa.

A low credit score correlates to higher insurance prices in many states, and vice versa. Location: If your state has plenty of warm weather for riding, you’ll pay more for insurance than someone from a colder state with a shorter riding season.

If your state has plenty of warm weather for riding, you’ll pay more for insurance than someone from a colder state with a shorter riding season. State requirements: Minimum insurance limits vary by state, and that affects what you pay.

Minimum insurance limits vary by state, and that affects what you pay. Your motorcycle: Generally, bikes with bigger engines and higher values cost more to insure. Sport bikes are expensive to insure, while bikes designed for fuel economy will be cheaper to insure. If your model has a high rate of theft, you’ll pay more, too.

Generally, bikes with bigger engines and higher values cost more to insure. Sport bikes are expensive to insure, while bikes designed for fuel economy will be cheaper to insure. If your model has a high rate of theft, you’ll pay more, too. Usage: You’ll pay the most if you use your bike for deliveries or commuting.

Depending on the provider you get matched with through The General, you can expect to find some of the following discounts:

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle or multi-bike discount

Good driver discount

Motorcycle safety course discount

Discount for safety features

Discount for anti-theft features

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level The General Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-risk: No accidents or tickets in the past three years Standard Minimum $75.30 Full Coverage $1,063.56 Sport Minimum $107.71 Full Coverage $1,516.40 High-risk: At fault for an accident in the past three years Standard Minimum $118.18 Full Coverage $2,894.88 Sport Minimum $190.67 Full Coverage $4,180.74

The General Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

Overall, people are very satisfied with The General. The company has a 4.64 out of 5-star rating on the BBB with over 500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot with over 55,000 customers weighing in. These are some of the highest ratings we’ve seen for an insurance company. Here are a couple of examples of reviews from the company’s BBB page:

“Amazing service along with pricing and willingness to help. Website was beyond easy to navigate.” - Alan B. via BBB

“Great pricing and exactly what I was looking for.” - Geremy G. via BBB

Remember that The General’s motorcycle insurance quote service leads you to other providers to purchase coverage. So, you may work with a great customer service agent at The General while you look through coverage options, but you’ll ultimately work with another company when filing motorcycle insurance claims.

The General Motorcycle Insurance: 4.0 Stars

We rate The General motorcycle insurance 4.0 stars. At the end of the day, The General is a reputable insurance company that can help motorcycle riders find affordable coverage. However, we recommend you do research on whichever company The General matches to with as well. This way, you can be confident in your coverage decision.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

If you’re going to sign up for six or twelve months of motorcycle insurance, it pays to compare multiple providers. It’s the only way to know for sure if you’ve found the best coverage and price for your situation. You can compare online quotes from leading companies with the free tool below.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Overall, we rate Geico as the best option for motorcycle insurance coverage. The company is known for its great customer service and a strong reputation. Plus, Geico motorcycle insurance was the cheapest on average out of the quotes we researched.

Geico has an A++ financial rating from AM Best, and it has an A+ rating from the BBB. Geico provides a good range of options that can cover things like trike conversions and non-stock sidecars. The company also offers a handful of discounts to help riders save money.

Dairyland: 4.0 Stars

Dairyland motorcycle insurance can be a good choice for any rider, but it’s a great option for people who have an accident or ticket in their recent history. The company offers cheap motorcycle insurance for high-risk riders that can start as low as $120 per month.

Dairyland is a part of Sentry Insurance, a provider with an A+ financial rating. Dairyland has a 4.5-star rating from customers on Trustpilot and an A+ rating from the BBB. Options include special equipment coverage and OEM replacement coverage.