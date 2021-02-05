You’re probably familiar with AAA as a roadside assistance provider, but did you know that some riders can get AAA motorcycle insurance as well? AAA doesn’t offer motorcycle coverage in every state, though—it all depends on your local AAA club.

In this article, we’ll review AAA motorcycle insurance quotes and coverage and let you know what to expect as a policyholder. We’ve also reviewed the best motorcycle insurance companies to help riders find the right insurer for their budget. You can compare free rates from multiple providers in your area below.

AAA Company Overview

The American Automobile Association, better known as AAA or “Triple-A,” is one of the most recognizable names in the automotive industry. It’s known for offering reliable road service, which includes towing, spare tire installation, locksmith services, and battery jump-starts. AAA members also get trip planning services and a variety of other perks. Besides roadside assistance, the association offers insurance products, including motorcycle insurance in some areas.

In total, there are over 40 AAA clubs across the United States, and most of them sell insurance products. AAA insurance is underwritten by a few main companies. The largest ones are the Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group and the CSAA Insurance Group, both of which have excellent financial ratings from AM Best.

Each auto club is rated separately by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but many of them have high customer ratings. One big benefit of using AAA for motorcycle insurance is that it comes with AAA’s roadside assistance coverage. Membership also includes perks like discounts on movie tickets and identity protection services.

The main downside is that only a few clubs offer motorcycle insurance. You’ll have to contact your local club to find out if you can get a AAA motorcycle insurance quote.

AAA Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

The AAA clubs that do offer bike coverage typically provide the standard types of motorcycle insurance, including:

Liability: This insurance covers property damage and injuries for other parties in accidents you cause. Most states require a minimum amount of liability coverage.

This insurance covers property damage and injuries for other parties in accidents you cause. Most states require a minimum amount of liability coverage. Collision: This option covers damage to your bike from accidents no matter who was at fault. It also covers damage from collisions with other objects.

This option covers damage to your bike from accidents no matter who was at fault. It also covers damage from collisions with other objects. Comprehensive: This option covers damage to your bike from vandalism, environmental events, and any other non-collision event. Comprehensive coverage also covers you if your bike is stolen.

This option covers damage to your bike from vandalism, environmental events, and any other non-collision event. Comprehensive coverage also covers you if your bike is stolen. Uninsured/underinsured motorist: This option covers your medical bills and damage to your bike when a rider or driver without enough insurance causes an accident.

This option covers your medical bills and damage to your bike when a rider or driver without enough insurance causes an accident. Medical payments (MedPay): MedPay covers your medical bills up to a point regardless of who caused the accident. It can be a good idea to have, especially since some health care plans exclude motorcycle injuries.

So far, all of these coverage options are similar to their counterparts in car insurance. Coverage varies by state and by AAA club, but some clubs offer insurance for motorcycle gear like permanent accessories, safety apparel, and helmets. You may also be able to get guest passenger insurance depending on the club and state.

AAA Motorcycle Insurance Cost

Many things influence how much motorcycle insurance costs, including the type of bike you have, your driving profile, and your driving record. So, how much should you expect to pay for motorcycle insurance? According to our research, if you have a standard bike with a medium-sized engine (below 600cc), and if you are a low-risk driver, you could pay between $75 and $200 per year for minimum coverage or $500 to $1,000 for full coverage with conservative insurance limits.

However, prices can rise dramatically if you are below the age of 25 or if you’ve had accidents in the past three years. These factors make you a high-risk driver. Also, a touring bike costs a bit more to insure, and a sport bike costs a lot more to insure. A high-risk driver with a sport bike could pay $5,000 per year or more for full coverage.

Here are a few more things that influence the price you’d pay for motorcycle insurance:

Your state: State regulations, population density, and even weather conditions can influence prices. In states with harsher winters, people ride less. So, insurance is typically cheaper in those states.

State regulations, population density, and even weather conditions can influence prices. In states with harsher winters, people ride less. So, insurance is typically cheaper in those states. Credit score: In most states, insurance companies can use your credit score to influence rates. A poor score will raise your rates, and vice versa.

In most states, insurance companies can use your credit score to influence rates. A poor score will raise your rates, and vice versa. Motorcycle: A higher motorcycle value increases insurance rates, and a larger engine usually does the same. Motorcycles are easy to steal and hard to recover, so the insurance company also looks at the rate of theft for your model. Whether you use the bike daily or for recreation will also influence your rate.

Here are a few AAA motorcycle insurance quotes for comparison. This AAA location offered motorcycle insurance through Progressive, so these rates may be similar to those you would receive from Progressive itself.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level AAA Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-risk: No accidents or tickets in the past three years Standard Minimum $209 Full Coverage $531 Low-risk: No accidents or tickets in the past three years Sport Minimum $365 Full Coverage $3,655 High-risk: At fault for an accident in the past three years Standard Minimum $474 Full Coverage $1,198

Discounts On AAA Motorcycle Insurance

You can get a variety of discounts on AAA motorcycle insurance. They vary by club, but in general, discounts can include:

Bundling other insurance plans with motorcycle insurance

Multi-vehicle

Anti-theft device

Anti-lock brakes

Good driver

Safety course

Pay-in-full and loyalty

AAA Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

As we mentioned at the beginning, different AAA clubs and locations have different customer ratings. According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, the Automobile Club Group of Florida scored above average for customer satisfaction, while the CSAA Insurance Group scored below average.

Some reviews on the CSAA Insurance Group’s BBB page say agents are very helpful and go the extra mile, while others say agents can lack customer service skills. Reviewers also say insurance claims can take longer than expected.

To get more insight, check out the BBB page for your local AAA club.

AAA Motorcycle Insurance: 3.5 Stars

AAA has a great reputation for roadside assistance, but at the end of the day, there may be better options for motorcycle insurance coverage. The auto group doesn’t offer coverage in every area, and there aren’t any guarantees that you can choose AAA coverage for original equipment (OEM) or custom parts.

Our Recommendations for Motorcycle Insurance

Who has the best motorcycle insurance? Our first pick is Geico, and another great option is Progressive. The best way to find cheap motorcycle insurance to compare multiple free quotes from different companies to find the best deal. You can get started by entering your zip code below.

Geico: Best Overall

There are a few reasons why we chose Geico motorcycle insurance as the best option overall. For starters, it offers coverage across the U.S., unlike AAA. After comparing multiple quotes, we found that it’s also one of the cheapest options overall, particularly in California, which is the state with the most riders.

Geico offers standard coverage options plus coverage for accessories, personal items, saddlebags, helmets, and more. The company gives discounts for switching coverage, covering more than one bike, being an experienced rider, and completing a safety course, among other ways to save. Geico is also an affordable option for auto insurance, and you can get an extra discount by bundling motorcycle and vehicle coverage.

Progressive: Best Coverage

Of all the companies we’ve compared, Progressive offers the best choice of coverage options for motorcycle insurance. Progressive motorcycle insurance can cover a wide range of bikes, including vintage and custom rides. Full coverage includes $3,000 of accessory and custom parts coverage, but you can boost that limit all the way to $30,000 if you want to.

Progressive offers 10 discounts plus the option to add accident forgiveness or disappearing deductibles. The insurer has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB.