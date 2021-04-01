Looking for the best motorcycle boots? A high-quality motorcycle boot is important for the safety of every rider.

While any leather boot can be durable, it may not offer the best protection. Depending on how you plan to ride your motorcycle (touring, racing, commuting, off-roading), you will likely need a unique boot. In this review, we suggest several of the best motorcycle boots for different types of riders and price ranges. We’ll also discuss what to look for in a motorcycle boot.

#1 Best Touring Boot: Joe Rocket Big Bang 2.0 Motorcycle Riding Boot



Weight: 2.0 pounds

Sizes: Men 7-14

Price Range: $90 - $100

For an everyday boot you can wear in the office, the Joe Rocket Big Bang 2.0 is a solid option. These ankle-cut boots are designed for all-day comfort. They are lightweight and low profile while maintaining important protection features.

The Big Bang 2.0 boots feature full-grain leather construction, triple stitching in stress areas, and molded polymeric ankle protection. The padded ankle cuff and non-slip sole provide quality comfort and feel. While these low-cut boots don’t offer any shin protection, they’re a great option for casual riding.

What Customers Are Saying: The Joe Rocket Big Bang 2.0 boots have an average Amazon customer review score of 4.1 out of 5.0 stars based on more than 500 reviews. Reviewers are pleased with the sturdy construction and lightweight feel. While the boots start out fairly stiff, most say they break in comfortably.

However, not everyone finds the boots comfortable. According to the Amazon reviewers, the boots tend to run a little large. Even positive reviews note that the boots ship with low-quality laces that fray quickly against the metal eyelets. However, it’s simple enough to purchase new laces. Finally, while these boots are sturdy, some reviewers report that they wear out more quickly than other top brands.

Key Features

Full-grain leather construction

Steel lace eyelets

Triple stitching in stress areas

Polymetric ratchet adjustment strap

Molded polymeric ankle protection

#2 Best Off-Roading Boot: Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Motorcycle Boot



Price Range: $450 to $500

Sizes: Men 6-15, Women 4-10

Weight: 6.0 to 7.0 pounds

The Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex motorcycle boots are designed with off-road biking in mind. These high-cut boots boast a Gore-Tex® waterproof membrane for weather resistance and comfort.

The material and craftsmanship of these boots are top quality, and unlike many other off-road boots, they are comfortable both on and off your bike. Many riders claim the Sidi Adventure 2 is the most comfortable boot they have ever worn. And the boots are easy to pull on and off but snug and stable once the straps are secured.

What Customers Are Saying: Based on over 120 Amazon ratings, the Sidi Adventure 2 boots have an average score of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars. About 97 percent of reviewers rate the boot 4.0 stars or higher. Reviewers claim the boot is very comfortable once broken in and that the water-resistance is excellent.

However, while these boots offer good ankle and shin protection, they do not have the same safety reinforcements as some other boots on the market. Some amount of protection is traded in exchange for superior comfort and flexibility. For most riders, however, the protection offered by the Sidi Adventure 2 boots should be enough.

Key Features

Replaceable buckle system

Shock-resistant heel cup

Non-slip rubber sole

European Conformity (CE) certified as safety apparel in the United Kingdom

Gore-Tex waterproof membrane

Interior heat panels

#3 Best Racing Boot: Alpinestars Supertech-R Boot

Men’s:

Women’s:

Price Range: $500 to $510

Sizes: Men 7-14, Women 6-12

Weight: 4.5 to 6.5 pounds

The Alpinestars Supertech-R boots are one of the best pairs of motorcycle boots for track riding. With biomechanical ankle braces, polyamide compound moldings, and fiberglass reinforcement, these boots offer heavy-duty protection while being relatively lightweight.

At around $500 per pair, these boots come with a hefty price tag, but the price reflects the technology that makes the boots comfortable and safe. Riders shouldn’t skimp on their boots, especially if they plan to ride on a racetrack.

What Customers Are Saying: The Alpinestar Supertech-R boots do not have as many customer reviews on Amazon as our other recommendations for best motorcycle boots. Based on just under 60 reviews, these boots have an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon.

According to customer reviews, the Alpinestar Supertech-R boots are comfortable even on long rides. They feature excellent airflow, and riders appreciate the ability to feel the bike while still being optimally protected during a crash. However, some riders note that the zipper, which is on the outside of the boot, may be torn off after a lowside crash.

Key Features

Compound rubber sole

CE certified

Biomechanical ankle brace

Fiberglass-reinforced inner ankle brace

Polyamide compound moldings for impact protection

Breathable mesh and microfiber chassis

#4 Runner-Up: Harley-Davidson Scout/Amherst Boots

Scout (Men’s):

Amherst (Women’s):

Price Range: $150 to $160

Sizes: Men 7-13, Women 5-11

Weight: 1.0 to 2.0 pounds

The Harley-Davidson Scout and Amherst boots are similarly styled boots that offer several of the same advantages. The difference between the two is that the Amherst is designed for women, so it comes in smaller sizes and features a slightly larger heel.

Both boots feature full-grain leather and a YKK® locking zipper. Riders note that these boots offer a high level of comfort and are good for cruising. The low cut, however, does not make these the best motorcycle boots for off-road biking or racing as they do not offer complete shin protection. For cruising, though, these durable boots protect you from the elements and will keep your ankles safe.

What Customers Are Saying: The Harley-Davidson Scouts have an average Amazon review score of 4.6 out of 5.0 stars based on over 180 reviews. The Amherst boots have a score of 4.5 based on just over 460 reviews. For both pairs of boots, over 85 percent of reviewers gave the boots a score of 4.0 or higher.

Reviewers praise the Harley-Davidson Scout and Amherst boots as durable and high-quality for the price point. The Scout and Amherst boots both feature a large toe box, which is appreciated by riders who like to wear thick socks or have wide feet. While some complain that the interior is not lined and therefore uncomfortable, even more reviewers have praised the boot for its comfort.



Key Features

Full-grain leather

Goodyear ® welted outsole

welted outsole YKK locking zipper

Lightweight rubber outsole

#5 Runner-Up: O'Neal Rider Boot

Men’s:

Women’s:

Price Range: $100 to $120

Sizes: Adult 7-15

Weight: 6.0 to 8.0 pounds

The O’Neal Rider Boot is another good pick for off-road riding and motocross. These boots are designed with rider safety in mind and feature injection-molded plastic plating and metal shank reinforcement inserts.

These boots are not waterproof, which may be a necessary feature for some riders, though several Rider Boot reviews say they work just fine for normal use. Still, if you’re looking for an all-weather boot, you will need to pair these with gaiters.

What Customers Are Saying: With over 1,600 Amazon reviews, the O’Neal Rider boots have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. About 88 percent of reviews rate the boots at 4.0 or higher. Positive reviews praise the product’s protection and durability.

Some customers complain about the buckles, which may not have the durability and longevity of the rest of the boots, though most are pleased overall. The O’Neal Rider does not make for a comfortable street boot, but then again, riding boots are not designed for walking around.

Key Features

Injection-molded-plastic protective shin plates

Metal shank reinforcement inserts

Snap-lock four buckle closure system

Goodyear welt sole

Metal toe guard

Air mesh interior

Synthetic leather heat shield

Types Of Motorcycle Boots

There are several types of motorcycle boots, and which are best for you depends on your intended use: cruising on public roads, off-road riding, or racing.

Touring Boots

Touring boots should be chosen for comfort and weather protection. If you use your motorcycle for a daily commute or leisurely rides on paved roads, you may prefer this type of boot.

Off-Road Boots

Off-road or motocross boots are designed for dirt bikes or motocross racing. Good off-roading boots should feature shin protection that guard against dirt and debris, as well as add a buffer in the event of a crash. Grip is also important, as you want boots that will cling to your foot pegs while bouncing on uneven terrain.

Racing Boots

Racing boots are designed for use on the racetrack. These boots are not likely to be comfortable walking-around shoes, but they aren’t intended for that purpose. A high-quality racing boot should be lightweight, offer good ventilation, and provide additional armor for high-speed spills.

How To Find The Best Motorcycle Boots

To determine the best motorcycle boots for you, consider how you want your boot to perform in terms of protection, durability, and comfort.

Protection

When you get on a motorcycle, there is no chassis, sheet metal, crumple zone, or passive restraint system to keep you safe. Your motorcycle gear is all that stands between you and the road should you crash.

The best motorcycle boots should protect your entire foot. Look for reinforced safety features in the heel and toe box. Added ankle stability will also help prevent breaks and strains after a crash. High-cut boots offer even more protection by covering your shin, though some may prefer an ankle-cut boot for comfortable walking once they reach their destination. Ankle-cut boots are not recommended for racing or off-roading.

Durability

Even when not involved in a crash, motorcycle boots can wear down quickly if made from cheap materials. If you spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of boots, it’s important that they last. It’s best to purchase boots made of high-quality materials. Leather motorcycle boots or boots that feature reinforced steel or molded plastic inserts are a good choice.

Also, look for boots made from waterproof or water-resistant materials. Some boots feature a removable inner liner that can help with water resistance. If your boot has laces, be sure that they are waxed or covered in a material that will protect them from the elements and fraying.

Comfort

As with any footwear, comfort should be an important consideration. If you need a boot that you can walk around in, be sure to check comfort on and off your bike. If you need a boot only for racing or off-roading, then you only need to consider how the boot feels while you are riding.

Factors that can impact the overall comfort of a boot include the lacing, fit, airflow, and insole. The most comfortable boots should have a snug fit. Low-quality laces can fray and loosen the fit, making a boot both unsafe and uncomfortable. Also, consider the lining material. Try on several types of boots to determine which feels best for your foot.

Ankle-cut boots may feel more comfortable but also offer less protection as they do not protect the whole ankle or the shin. This style is suitable for cruising boots, but riders should purchase a high-cut boot for racing and off-roading.

Some boots may be more adjustable than others. An adjustable boot helps you find the right configuration for your foot.