Allstate is one of the nation’s top auto insurers, but how good is Allstate motorcycle insurance? While Allstate did not rank in our top five best motorcycle insurance companies, it is an established national provider with an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. Read this review to learn about Allstate motorcycle insurance reviews, coverage, service, and more.

If you’re simply looking for the lowest-priced option, you’ll need to compare quotes from multiple providers. Use the tool below for free, personalized motorcycle insurance quotes from several of the best insurers.

In this article:

Allstate Company Overview

Allstate was originally founded in 1931 as part of Sears, Roebuck and Co. In 1993, the company became independent and by 2018 was earning annual revenues close to $40 billion.

Today, Allstate offers a variety of insurance products like renters insurance, automobile insurance, and homeowners insurance in addition to Allstate motorcycle insurance. The company prides itself on its customer service reputation, which it achieves through a network of local agents who live in the communities they serve.

Allstate Motorcycle Coverage

As with car insurance, there are six standard types of motorcycle insurance that most providers—including Allstate—offer. These are:

Liability coverage

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

These policies are enough to meet state minimum coverage requirements and have basic protection, but Allstate also offers extra coverage add-ons not available through all providers. These include:

Equipment coverage: Riders can cover specialty equipment and aftermarket upgrades. All policies come with $1,000 worth of equipment coverage, but this can be increased up to $30,000.

Riders can cover specialty equipment and aftermarket upgrades. All policies come with $1,000 worth of equipment coverage, but this can be increased up to $30,000. Towing and labor: Reimbursement for towing and labor costs is provided if your motorcycle breaks down or after an accident. Harley-Davidson Touring and Touring Sportbikes get this coverage for free, and it is available as an add-on for other bikes.

Reimbursement for towing and labor costs is provided if your motorcycle breaks down or after an accident. Harley-Davidson Touring and Touring Sportbikes get this coverage for free, and it is available as an add-on for other bikes. Rental reimbursement: This add-on covers the cost of a rental if your bike is stolen or in the shop for repairs after an accident.

This add-on covers the cost of a rental if your bike is stolen or in the shop for repairs after an accident. Transport trailer coverage: This provides coverage for damage to trailers.

This provides coverage for damage to trailers. Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance: If your bike is totaled or stolen, this coverage pays the difference between your bike’s actual cash value and the payments you still owe. It can only be added if you have a comprehensive or collision policy.

If your bike is totaled or stolen, this coverage pays the difference between your bike’s actual cash value and the payments you still owe. It can only be added if you have a comprehensive or collision policy. Rider protection package: This add-on provides death and dismemberment coverage as well as cash benefits to your family in the event of a fatal accident.

This add-on provides death and dismemberment coverage as well as cash benefits to your family in the event of a fatal accident. New motorcycle replacement coverage: This coverage pays for a new bike if yours is totaled in an accident.

This coverage pays for a new bike if yours is totaled in an accident. First-accident waiver: Allstate guarantees that your premium will not increase after the first accident. This is included for eligible riders with all policies and at no additional cost.

Compared to other providers we’ve reviewed, Allstate offers a high number of add-on coverages. One thing we like about Allstate is that there are many ways to customize your policy. While having so many options may be confusing for some riders, an Allstate local agent can help you choose the best option for your needs and budget.

Allstate Motorcycle Insurance Cost

The cost of an Allstate motorcycle insurance policy varies from rider to rider. Factors that can impact your premium include your age, driving record, gender, employment status, city, and more.

Allstate motorcycle insurance is typically purchased through local agents. These agents can provide quotes, explain coverage, and answer any questions you may have. You can also sign up for an Allstate policy through the insurer’s website, which allows you to get a free quote in a matter of minutes.

We reached out to Allstate for several quotes to give you an idea of what a policy might cost, and to compare prices against other providers. We requested quotes for two different types of riders and two different types of motorcycles. Minimum coverage policies included only low-limit liability insurance—just enough to get your bike street legal. Full coverage policies included comprehensive and collision motorcycle insurance with a $500 deductible.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level Allstate Motorcycle

Insurance Cost Low-risk:

No accidents or tickets

in the past three years Standard Minimum $92 per year Full Coverage $669 per year Sport Minimum $113 per year Full Coverage $3,171 per year High-risk:

At fault for an accident

in the past three years Standard Minimum $115 per year Full Coverage $904 per year Sport Minimum $169 per year Full Coverage $4,384 per year

Compared to other motorcycle insurance providers, Allstate’s minimum coverage is expensive for low-risk riders. Geico motorcycle insurance is similar in coverage and comes at just $75 annually, and most other providers we surveyed can beat the rate of $92 per year as well. However, Allstate prices for high-risk riders are more competitive. While still not as low as Geico, these policies were more middle-of-the-pack.

It should be noted that some customers have complained about Allstate increasing premiums in Allstate motorcycle insurance reviews.

Allstate Motorcycle Insurance Discounts

One way to reduce your Allstate premiums is to take advantage of the many discount opportunities offered by the insurer. These include:

Allstate Motorcycle

Insurance Discount Details Savings Multiple motorcycle discount Insure more than one bike with Allstate. 10 to 15% Multiple policy discount Bundle home, auto, or other coverage with your Allstate motorcycle insurance. Up to 30% Good rider discount Go five years without an at-fault accident

or anything more than a minor traffic violation. Up to 10% Transfer discount Switch to Allstate from another motorcycle insurance provider. Up to 10% Motorcycle organization discount Join the American Motorcycle Association, BMW Motorcycle Owners of America, Gold Wing Touring or Road Riders Association, Harley Owners Group, Honda Riders Club of America, Motorcycle Safety Foundation,

or Motorcycle Touring Association. Up to 10% Motorcycle safety course discount Pass a qualifying motorcycle safety course. 5%

Allstate Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

While Allstate is not accredited by the BBB, it does have an A+ rating. As is typical with insurance providers, the customer review score is much lower—1.2 out of 5 stars. There have been just over 1,300 complaints filed on the BBB website in the last three years. Considering that Allstate is one of the largest insurers in the country, this is a relatively low number.

Allstate does seem to back up its claim of high-level customer service, however. The company takes steps to resolve BBB complaints, with most customers indicating that they were satisfied by Allstate’s response and action.

Positive Allstate Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

A lot of happy Allstate customers praise their local agents. There are also many positive reviews about the Allstate claims process.

“A car hit me on the freeway and took off. Because it was a hit-and-run, it was covered under my uninsured motorist coverage. [Allstate’s] offer was almost exactly what I had in mind, so I didn’t even argue. Then... because my car was in an accident, the equity had dropped and [Allstate sent] me an additional $2,000. My rate never increased, and I didn’t even know about the equity thing.” - Frank H. via BBB

“Been with this company over 13 years. They have always been extremely helpful. Car wreck, no problems, taken care of so very well. Tree on house, [my Allstate agent] was right there offering to put up tarps while it was still raining. Would recommend him to everyone!” - Christina M. via BBB

Negative Allstate Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

Not everyone is pleased with the Allstate claims process, and several customers have complained about high premiums.

“Horrible company. I'm still waiting on them to pay a claim from the end of June 2020. They won't respond to my insurance representative, so now it's time to get the lawyers involved. Ridiculous!” - Micca J. via BBB

“Allstate insurance is a joke. I had coverage with them for years and switched to State Farm in March because Allstate was robbing me blind with their premiums.” - Lisha L. via BBB

Our Take On Allstate Motorcycle Insurance: 4.0 Stars

Allstate motorcycle insurance is a sensible choice. While some customers may find that rates with Allstate are too high, it can be worth it to pay more for better service. The company has an excellent claims reputation and offers many options for high-level motorcycle insurance coverage.

Extras like new bike replacement coverage and the first accident waiver may end up saving customers in the long run, especially those who are able to take advantage of motorcycle insurance discounts. Riders shopping around for insurance would do well to consider a policy with Allstate.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

Motorcycle insurance coverage is an expensive and important investment, so it’s smart to consider options from multiple companies. While Allstate motorcycle insurance is a solid option worth considering, be sure to compare quotes and policies from multiple insurers before you make a final decision. Use the tool below for quick quotes from several providers, and read on to learn more about two top-rated insurers: Geico and State Farm.

Geico: Best Coverage

We named Geico motorcycle insurance the best overall. The company holds an A++ AM Best financial strength rating and an A+ rating from the BBB. Not only does Geico offer full coverage policies backed by a highly regarded claims service, but it is also inexpensive.

We’ve reached out for motorcycle insurance quotes from many providers, and few insurers have Geico beat when it comes to rates. On top of its already low rates, Geico has many discount opportunities, including those for bundling policies, being a mature rider, having multiple bikes on your policy, and switching from another provider.

State Farm: Best Local Agents

Allstate isn’t the only insurer with quality customer service. State Farm also works through a network of local agents to provide motorcycle insurance policies to riders across the United States. Like Geico, State Farm is rated A+ by the BBB and has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

State Farm motorcycle insurance is available for a wide variety of bike types, including factory-built bikes, motor scooters, classic motorcycles, minibikes, custom motorcycles, and trail bikes. In addition to typical coverage, State Farm offers roadside assistance and gear protection add-ons, which can give motorcycle riders extra peace of mind on the road.