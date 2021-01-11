If you’re trying to find low prices for motorcycle insurance, you may have come across Safeco. In our review of the best motorcycle insurance companies, we named Safeco motorcycle insurance the best-budget coverage. The insurer has many discount opportunities and a high volume of customers and agents that report finding the lowest rates with Safeco.

In this article, we’ll discuss Safeco motorcycle insurance in depth, including coverage options, costs, customer reviews, and more. We’ll also go over ways to save on your Safeco policy. Of course, the only way to find the lowest rates for your own bike is to compare quotes across multiple providers. You can do so using the free tool below.

Safeco Company Overview

Safeco was founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1923. The property and casualty insurer offers home, auto, and liability insurance products through a network of independent local agents. In 2008, Safeco was acquired by Liberty Mutual, under which it presently operates.

Today, Safco offers auto, home, boat, recreational vehicle, and motorcycle insurance coverage. Parent company Liberty Mutual has stable finances and has earned an A rating for financial strength by AM Best. We think the company is a good choice for cheap motorcycle insurance, though other top providers like Geico and Progressive offer more comprehensive coverage options.

Safeco Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

Through Safeco, riders can purchase the most common types of motorcycle insurance, which include:

Property damage liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments coverage

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Guest passenger liability coverage

Safeco motorcycle insurance policies can include extras such as roadside assistance and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts coverage. Additionally, Safeco also offers the following add-on coverage options so you can better tailor your policy to your needs:

Custom parts and equipment coverage: This protection covers custom parts and components and is available in some areas. All policies include $3,000 of custom parts coverage, but this amount can be increased up to $20,000 for an additional fee.

This protection covers custom parts and components and is available in some areas. All policies include $3,000 of custom parts coverage, but this amount can be increased up to $20,000 for an additional fee. Safety equipment coverage: This option covers helmets, jackets, boots, gloves, and other rider safety apparel. All policies include $1,000 of gear replacement coverage.

This option covers helmets, jackets, boots, gloves, and other rider safety apparel. All policies include $1,000 of gear replacement coverage. Harley-Davidson replacement coverage: This specialty coverage is available specifically for Harley-Davidson bikes and provides two-year replacement cost coverage. This means that if your bike is deemed a total loss during the coverage period, Safeco will pay for the entire cost of a replacement bike.

Safeco Motorcycle Insurance Cost

Numerous online customer and agent reports indicate that Safeco frequently offers policy rates lower than most competitors. The only way to know for sure if Safeco motorcycle insurance is the cheapest option for your bike is to reach out to a local agent and request a quote yourself.

Because Safeco is sold through a network of independent agents, it’s difficult to request a quote online. While Safeco has an online quote tool, it did not work when we tried to use it.

Among the factors that will impact your Safeco motorcycle insurance cost are your:

Age

Gender

Driving history

Credit score

Location (city and state)

Type of motorcycle

Bike use (recreation or daily)

Safeco Motorcycle Insurance Discounts

One reason Safeco policies are so inexpensive is that the provider offers a high number of discounts.

Safeco Discount Details Motorcycle safety course discount Three-year premium reduction if you complete a course offered by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation or another approved organization Riding club discount Policy discount if you have active membership in one of Safeco’s 24 approved motorcycle clubs Experienced rider discount Discount for riders that do not get into accidents or file other claims Garage discount Premium reduction if you store your bike in a locked garage or other secure location when not in use Homeowners discount Premium reduction for those who own homes Safety features discount Discount for bikes with theft recovery systems and safety features like anti-lock brakes Quote discount Discount if you request a quote at least one day ahead of the policy effective date, especially if you get a quote at least eight days in advance Multi-bike discount Discount for insuring more than one motorcycle with Safeco Multi-policy discount Discount for bundling with another Safeco policy, such as home or auto insurance Continuous coverage discount Discount for maintaining coverage with no lapses Pay-in-full discount Premium reduction for paying the total cost upfront Renewal discount Discount if you renew your policy without having filed any claims

Safeco Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

Two sources we turn to for customer feedback are Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Unfortunately, there is not much information about Safeco motorcycle insurance on either site. On Trustpilot, Safeco has just a 2.6 out of 5.0-star rating, but only a handful of customers have weighed in.

Additionally, Safeco does not have its own BBB page. However, parent company Liberty Mutual does. Liberty Mutual is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. The customer review score (based on over 400 reviews) is much lower, standing at 1.13 out of 5 stars. Liberty Mutual has also fielded nearly 1,000 complaints on the BBB page in the last 3 years.

Customer complaints largely regarded mistakes in handling policies, such as incorrect charges, unauthorized coverage, and improper billing. Liberty Mutual responds to every complaint with an automated message. Other companies have dedicated representatives who respond to each individual complaint.

Overall, some customers seem pleased with the company’s signup process and local agents. Reviews critical of Safeco and Liberty Mutual insurance mention claims denial and hidden costs and fees.

Here is an example of positive and negative Safeco motorcycle insurance reviews:

“Very competitive pricing on premiums. Have received quality, honest, and professional service.” - Carol S. via BBB

“My first insurance claim ever, and sure enough, Safeco offered me a fraction of the funds required to fix the damage… There is a very good reason why some insurance companies have terrible reputations.” - Robert via Trustpilot

Our Take On Safeco: 4.0 Stars

Safeco motorcycle insurance is known for its low costs and local service. While purchasing motorcycle insurance through an agent means that the purchase process will take longer, it also means you will have extra help navigating coverage options. If you’re a first-time motorcycle insurance buyer, Safeco’s agents may be a big help in choosing the right policy for your bike.

However, a quality local agent is no guarantee that your Safco coverage will be excellent. While customers are quick to praise the Safeco purchase process, those who try to file claims are sometimes met with disappointing results. We don’t think there are enough bad reviews relative to the size of Safeco to warrant avoiding the insurer completely, but claims servicing may not be at the same level of quality as other top-tier national providers.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

If negative Safeco reviews turn you away from the company, quality motorcycle insurance can be found elsewhere.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico motorcycle insurance received the highest overall score from our review team. It outshines many competitors in terms of cost, coverage, customer service, and industry standing.

In addition to basic policies, Geico offers add-on coverage for accessories, helmets, and roadside assistance. Because Geico is such a financially strong insurer, policy limits can be set very high—up to and over $1 million in some cases.

Geico holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. To learn more, read our full Geico motorcycle insurance review.

Progressive: Best Coverage

Our team doesn’t rate Progressive the best pick overall, but the insurer did score highly across our review criteria. While Progressive performed well in every category, it stands out when it comes to coverage.

In addition to standard motorcycle coverage, Progressive offers insurance policy add-ons for things like enhanced accessories coverage, personal belongings protection, enhanced injury benefits, total loss coverage, death benefits, roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage.

You can read more about this provider in our comprehensive Progressive motorcycle insurance review.