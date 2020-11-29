Getting a motorcycle insurance quote is easy, but finding which providers offer low-cost insurance and the best policies for your bike takes some research. This article can help you get started with the basics of shopping for motorcycle insurance. Learn how to request quotes and find out average costs and common ways to save on coverage.

If you want to start comparing your options right away, use the tool below to receive free quotes from several of the best motorcycle insurance providers.

In this article:

Where Can I Buy Motorcycle Insurance?

Most of the biggest car insurance companies also offer motorcycle insurance. If you have a car or truck that is insured, reach out to your provider to ask about a motorcycle insurance quote. It’s likely that you’ll be able to add motorcycle insurance to your existing policy, but if you’re insured by a small, local provider, there’s a chance you’ll need to look elsewhere for coverage.

Several major providers, including Geico, Progressive, and Dairyland, have online tools that can provide a motorcycle insurance quote in minutes. All you need to do is enter information such as your bike model, driving record, and desired policy limits.

Other providers, such as State Farm, require you to call and speak with an agent in order to get a motorcycle insurance quote. This process can take a little longer than requesting a quote online, but it is usually less than 10 minutes.

The chart below shows the easiest way to request quotes from several of the biggest names in motorcycle insurance.

Provider How to Request a Motorcycle Insurance Quote Geico Online Progressive Online State Farm Call 844-242-1899 Dairyland Online Safeco Call local Safeco agent Farmers Call 888-938-2121 Nationwide Online Liberty Mutual Call 888-413-3727 Harley Davidson Online Markel Online Foremost Call local Foremost agent

How Much Does Motorcycle Insurance Usually Cost?

As with car insurance, the cost of motorcycle insurance depends on the rider. Factors that typically impact your motorcycle insurance quote include:

Age: Riders under the age of 25 are likely to see higher rates.

Riders under the age of 25 are likely to see higher rates. Gender: Some insurers charge different premiums for men and women, though which is charged more varies from state to state.

Some insurers charge different premiums for men and women, though which is charged more varies from state to state. Riding experience: The longer you have your motorcycle license, the lower your premiums.

The longer you have your motorcycle license, the lower your premiums. Driving history: Having an accident or a DUI on your driving record will increase your premium.

Having an accident or a DUI on your driving record will increase your premium. State: Each state sets its own insurance regulations, and this means prices are different in every state. A state’s typical weather conditions may also impact premiums.

Each state sets its own insurance regulations, and this means prices are different in every state. A state’s typical weather conditions may also impact premiums. Type of motorcycle: Factors such as your bike’s value, safety, crash rate, theft rate, and engine size are all considered when determining motorcycle insurance quotes. The type of bike is also important – sport bikes are typically the most costly to insure and touring motorcycles are the cheapest.

Factors such as your bike’s value, safety, crash rate, theft rate, and engine size are all considered when determining motorcycle insurance quotes. The type of bike is also important – sport bikes are typically the most costly to insure and touring motorcycles are the cheapest. Use: If you plan to use your bike primarily for recreation – rather than for daily use – your premiums will be lower.

Other factors that can impact your motorcycle insurance quote are your marital status and whether or not you own a home.

To get a better idea of typical coverage costs, see the table below, which shows motorcycle insurance quotes we collected from Geico and Progressive from each state. The figures show annual premiums quoted for low-risk riders. Your own quotes may vary.

State Geico Progressive Alabama $70 $75 Alaska $99 $75 Arizona $99 $76 Arkansas $99 $75 California $219.76 $1,040.76 Colorado $100 $76 Connecticut $99 $75 Delaware $121.98 $148 Florida $99 $70 Georgia $99 $75 Hawaii $99 $75 Idaho $99 $75 Illinois $99 $75 Indiana $99 $75 Iowa $99 $75 Kansas $99 $157 Kentucky $106.47 $105.40 Louisiana $99 $75 Maine $99 $75 Maryland $99 $95 Massachusetts $99 $75 Michigan $99 $75 Minnesota $70 $75 Mississippi $99 $75 Missouri $99 $75 Montana $99 $75 Nebraska $99 $75 Nevada $99 $75 New Hampshire $99 $75 New Jersey $100 $75 New Mexico $99 $75 New York $99 $75 North Carolina $73.54 $73.75 North Dakota $99 $75 Ohio $99 $75 Oklahoma $99 $75 Oregon $99 $75 Pennsylvania $99 $75 Rhode Island $120 $75 South Carolina $99 $77 South Dakota $99 $75 Tennessee $70 $75 Texas $103 $79 Utah $99 $75 Vermont $99 $75 Virginia $99 $75 Washington $99 $75 West Virginia $99.54 $75.41 Wisconsin $99 $75 Wyoming $99 $75

How To Find Cheap Motorcycle Insurance Quotes

The single best way to find the cheapest motorcycle insurance is to compare multiple quotes. Different providers may offer better deals based on your rider profile. Every insurance agency has its own set of discount opportunities, so try to look for providers with many offers for which you qualify.

Common motorcycle insurance discounts include:

Multi-bike discounts

Policy bundling discounts

Rider safety course discounts

Discounts for belonging to a motorcycle club

You can also find lower rates if you pick a safe bike with a small engine, request low policy limits, and choose a policy with a higher deductible.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

If you’re ready to start comparing motorcycle insurance quotes, enter your zip code into the form below. Or, if you want to learn more about your options, read on for an overview of our two top-rated motorcycle insurance providers: Geico and Progressive.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico scored highly in all of our review categories: cost, coverage, industry reputation, and customer service. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ AM Best financial strength rating. These scores show the insurer interacts positively with customers and has the financial backing to easily pay out customer claims. In our Geico motorcycle insurance review, we gave the insurer 4.5 out of 5.0 stars.

Geico offers competitive rates overall and especially low rates for minimum coverage policies. Collision coverage and liability coverage policies are available in every state. Learn more by reading our full Geico motorcycle insurance review.

Progressive: Best Coverage

Progressive is another of our top choices for motorcycle insurance coverage. The insurer has an A+ BBB rating and an A+ AM Best financial strength rating. The motorcycle insurance quotes we collected from Progressive indicate the company’s prices are competitive and especially low for full coverage policies.

One thing that makes Progressive motorcycle insurance stand out is that in addition to standard types of coverage, it has a wide range of valuable add-on coverage options such as total loss coverage, accessory coverage, and carried contents coverage. Learn more by reading our Progressive motorcycle insurance review.