In most states, you are required to have motorcycle insurance before you can take your bike on the road. But which are the best motorcycle insurance companies?

Many insurers across the country offer motorcycle coverage, and sorting through all of your options can be difficult. That’s why we’ve done the homework for you. In this review, we’ll recommend the best providers for different kinds of riders based on their coverage, costs, and customer service.

If you’re trying to insure your bike at the lowest price, the best thing to do is compare multiple quotes from several providers. You can get started by entering your zip code into the free tool below.

In this article:

Best Motorcycle Insurance Providers

Based on our industry research, we have found Geico, Progressive, State Farm, Dairyland, and Safeco to be the top five motorcycle insurance providers on the market today. We scored each of these providers using a five-point scale in several categories.

Provider Superlative RideApart Rating Cost Coverage Customer Service 1. Geico Best Overall 4.5 5.0 4.5 4.0 2. Progressive Best Coverage 4.5 4.5 4.5 3.5 3. State Farm Best Local Agents 4.5 4.0 4.0 4.5 4. Dairyland Best For High-Risk Riders 4.0 4.0 4.0 3.5 5. Safeco Best Budget Provider 3.5 5.0 4.0 3.0

#1 Geico: Best Overall

We’ve determined Geico to be the best motorcycle insurance provider overall because it scores well in all of our review categories. In addition to offering high policy limits and excellent customer service, the provider has some of the lowest rates in the industry.

Cost

Geico offers competitive premiums all around but has especially low rates for touring bikes and minimum-coverage motorcycle insurance policies. The insurer lists many discount opportunities on its website, such as:

Multi-policy discount

Mature rider discount

Loyalty discount for renewing your policy

Discount for completing a safety course

Discount for being a current Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor

Discount for bundling policies like life, home, renters, or Geico auto insurance

Coverage

Geico offers all of the standard motorcycle insurance coverage options, which include:

Liability coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Collision coverage

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

In addition to the basic coverage mentioned above, Geico customers can also purchase coverage for their helmet, accessories, and roadside assistance. Because Geico is such a financially strong insurer, policy limits can be set very high—up to and over $1 million in some cases.

Customer Service

Geico has a strong customer service reputation when it comes to both auto insurance and motorcycle insurance policies. It is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is known for its reliable claims servicing. Tools like Geico’s mobile app and user-friendly website portals make it easy to pay your bill and file claims with the insurer.

To learn more about this provider, read our Geico motorcycle insurance review.

#2 Progressive: Best Coverage

Like Geico, Progressive is a well-known auto insurance provider that also offers coverage for motorcycles. We’ve found Progressive to have the best motorcycle coverage because of its high policy limits and large number of add-on coverage options.

Cost

Progressive has competitive rates for all types of motorcycle insurance, but it offers especially low prices for full coverage policies. If you want low-cost coverage with high limits, certainly give Progressive a look.

Riders can save money on Progressive motorcycle insurance policies by taking advantage of Progressive’s many discounts, such as:

Homeowner discount

Responsible driver discount (no violations within the past three years)

Savings for customers who purchase coverage within one day of receiving a quote

Savings for members of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) or USAA

Savings for drivers with a motorcycle license or motorcycle license endorsement

Safety course discount

Progressive also offers accident forgiveness and a disappearing deductible.

Coverage

In addition to the standard motorcycle insurance coverage options, Progressive has the following policy offerings:

Total loss coverage: This pays to replace your bike in the event of a total loss if it is less than one model year old.

This pays to replace your bike in the event of a total loss if it is less than one model year old. Accessory coverage: This type of Progressive motorcycle insurance pays for damage to custom parts, equipment, and accessories. Accessory coverage up to $3,000 is included with all comprehensive and collision insurance plans, but additional coverage up to $30,000 can be purchased separately.

This type of Progressive motorcycle insurance pays for damage to custom parts, equipment, and accessories. Accessory coverage up to $3,000 is included with all comprehensive and collision insurance plans, but additional coverage up to $30,000 can be purchased separately. Roadside assistance: If your bike needs roadside services or a tow to the nearest repair shop, this will cover applicable expenses.

If your bike needs roadside services or a tow to the nearest repair shop, this will cover applicable expenses. Trip interruption coverage: This provides a $500 reimbursement for meals and lodging expenses if you experience an accident far from your home and need to stay overnight while your bike is repaired.

This provides a $500 reimbursement for meals and lodging expenses if you experience an accident far from your home and need to stay overnight while your bike is repaired. Carried Contents ® : This may replace personal belongings if your bike is damaged in an accident.

This may replace personal belongings if your bike is damaged in an accident. Enhanced injury protection: If you are injured in an accident and unable to work, you can get $250 per week for up to two years.

If you are injured in an accident and unable to work, you can get $250 per week for up to two years. Death benefit: If you are killed in an accident, this will pay out $25,000 to a named beneficiary.

Customer Service

Progressive earns high marks for customer service. It has an A+ BBB rating and thousands of satisfied riders across the United States. Similar to Geico, Progressive is a well-funded national insurer that is able to provide streamlined service and easy-to-use tools for filing claims and paying premiums.

You can learn more by reading our full Progressive motorcycle insurance review.

#3 State Farm: Best Local Agents

One thing that distinguishes State Farm from most other providers is that it works through a network of local agents. This makes the quotes and purchasing process a little different. Unlike Geico and Progressive, you cannot request quotes and sign up for policies entirely online.

However, for many riders, this potential drawback is actually a beneficial feature. Local agents mean that you have someone to guide you through the purchase process and to help you find the policy that best fits your needs and your budget. State Farm motorcycle insurance is a good choice for those who want personal help figuring out their policy needs.

Cost

State Farm does not offer easy online quotes, and prices will vary from person to person. Based on customer reports, State Farm motorcycle insurance is a bit costlier than Geico and Progressive, but it is still relatively inexpensive compared to other local insurers. With State Farm, you may pay more, but you gain access to a dedicated agent to help you with all your policy needs and claims filing.

Coverage

State Farm provides coverage for many types of bikes, including:

Factory-built bikes

Motor scooters

Classic motorcycles

Minibikes

Custom motorcycles

Trail bikes

In addition to standard coverage options, State Farm also offers policies for sidecars and protective gear.

Customer Service

Thanks to its dedicated local agents, State Farm is able to provide superior local service. State Farm has an A+ rating from the BBB and is known for quality claims servicing. If customer service is an important aspect of a motorcycle insurance policy for you, consider State Farm.

If you’d like more information, read our comprehensive State Farm motorcycle insurance review.

#4 Dairyland: Best For High-Risk Riders

Dairyland is a subsidiary of Sentry Insurance, a national provider with an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. We recommend Dairyland motorcycle insurance policies for riders who have an accident or DUI on their record, as it offers low rates for high-risk riders.

Cost

Dairyland has competitive rates for all types of insurance, but it stands out from the pack when it comes to minimum-coverage insurance for sports bikes as well as coverage for high-risk riders. Policies for high-risk riders can start as low as $120 a month.

Coverage

In addition to standard motorcycle coverage, Dairyland insurance options include:

Guest passenger coverage: Provides coverage for medical bills if your passenger is injured in an accident

Provides coverage for medical bills if your passenger is injured in an accident Special equipment coverage: Pays to repair or replace expensive gear and special modifications in the event of a collision, theft, or other incident

Pays to repair or replace expensive gear and special modifications in the event of a collision, theft, or other incident Physical damage plus: Guarantees the use of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts to repair your bike

Dairyland also provides riders with extra benefits like rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, a trip interruption benefit, and replacement costs for bikes up to three years old.

Customer Service

Dairyland has an A+ rating from the BBB and many happy customers. It is also rated highly on Trustpilot, with a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating. Many customer reviews mention an easy claims process and helpful and courteous customer service agents.

To learn more about why we chose Dairyland as one of the best motorcycle insurance companies, read our complete Dairyland insurance review.

#5 Safeco: Best Budget Provider

Safeco is our top choice for riders trying to find the lowest-cost motorcycle insurance coverage. Like State Farm, Safeco sells its policies through local agents. Unlike State Farm, Safeco agents may offer policies from insurers other than Safeco. By using a Safeco agent, you can find the cheapest motorcycle insurance among multiple provider options.

Cost

A Safeco agent can help you determine the best option for your motorcycle and match you with a policy that allows you to take advantage of as many discounts as possible. Available Safeco discounts include:

Safety course discount

Riding club discount

Claim-free discount

Storage discount

Anti-theft and safety features discounts

Continuous coverage discount

Coverage

In addition to the standard motorcycle coverage options, Safeco offers custom parts and equipment coverage, OEM parts coverage, and two-year replacement coverage for Harley Davidson motorcycles. Gear replacement coverage is included with all policies, as is roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

Customer Service

Like the rest of our picks for best motorcycle insurance, Safeco has an A+ BBB rating. However, customer satisfaction levels aren’t quite as high with Safeco as they are with some other top providers. It’s a good choice for low-cost insurance, but the claims servicing process may be slower than with insurers like Geico and State Farm.

Lastly, it’s important to mention that Safeco policies are not available to riders in Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Montana, Vermont, or Wyoming.

What Affects The Cost Of Motorcycle Insurance?

There is no set cost of a motorcycle insurance policy for every rider. As with car insurance, rates are determined by individual factors. The chart below mentions several of these factors and explains how they may impact your rates.

Factor How It Affects Your Motorcycle Insurance Cost Age Younger riders are typically charged higher rates. Once riders hit 25 years old, rates start decreasing. However, once riders pass 55, they may see modest rate increases. Type of Motorcycle Your specific bike can have a dramatic impact on your rates. Your bike’s value, crash rate, theft rate, and engine size are all considered when calculating premiums. Sports bikes are the most expensive to insure, while policies for touring bikes tend to cost less. Use If you plan to use your bike only recreationally, your rates will be lower than a rider who uses their bike on a daily commute. Riding Experience The longer you have your motorcycle license, the lower your premiums will be. Driving History As with car insurance, having accidents and DUIs on your record can dramatically increase your motorcycle insurance rates. State Each state sets its own insurance regulations, so costs vary from state to state. Additionally, your state or city’s weather conditions may impact premiums. For example, if you live in a place with heavy snowfall, expect to see higher premiums for motorcycle insurance coverage. Home Ownership Homeowners are typically offered lower rates for motorcycle insurance.

Final Thoughts On The Best Motorcycle Insurance

The best motorcycle insurance for you depends on your rider profile and the type of coverage you’re looking for. Consider what type of bike you’re trying to insure, your own driving record, and whether you need a high-limits policy or just the minimum coverage.

For the best overall provider, we recommend Geico motorcycle insurance. Geico offers many coverage options, low rates, and has a trustworthy customer service reputation. However, the only way to find the best motorcycle coverage for you is to compare options from each of the providers on our list. You can start comparing free quotes from multiple motorcycle insurance companies by entering your zip code below.

FAQ: Motorcycle Insurance

Do I need motorcycle insurance?

With the exception of Florida, every state in the US requires that motorcycle riders purchase motorcycle insurance. The required minimums and penalties vary from state to state, but in most cases you will need a liability motorcycle insurance policy in order to ride your bike on public roads.

Even in Florida, it is a good idea to purchase full coverage motorcycle insurance. This means you have a policy that includes personal injury liability, property damage liability, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This way, your finances are protected after an accident.

What is the best insurance for motorcycles?

There is no single best insurance for every rider. We named Geico the best overall provider for motorcycle insurance because it offers high-level, reliable coverage at very competitive rates. However, depending on your particular motorcycle and driving history, you may find better rates with competitors like Progressive, State Farm, or Dairyland.

The only way to determine the best motorcycle insurance provider for your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

How much does motorcycle insurance cost?

Based on our research, motorcycle insurance can cost anywhere from $65 per year to $3,000 per year or higher. For minimum coverage on a standard motorcycle (400 cc engine), you should expect to pay around $70 to $100 per year.

The cost of motorcycle insurance varies depending on a number of factors including:

Age

Driving record

Deductible

Coverage level

Provider

City

Motorcycle

This means that the cost of motorcycle insurance can vary widely depending on your individual policy and rider profile.

Who has the cheapest motorcycle insurance?

As with car insurance, the cost of motorcycle insurance is tailored to each individual customer. This means that there is no single cheapest insurer for every rider. Geico, Progressive, State Farm, Dairyland, and Safeco offer competitive rates and are good places to start comparing motorcycle insurance quotes.