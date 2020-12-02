State Farm is one of the top-rated providers for car insurance, and State Farm motorcycle insurance is a quality product as well. The company is able to use its strong financial position and vast network of agents to provide superior coverage for riders in every state.

State Farm made our list of the best motorcycle insurance companies because of its comprehensive coverage options and dedicated local agents. Learn more about State Farm in this review, and start comparing quotes from other top providers by entering your zip code below.

In this article:

State Farm Company Overview

Established in 1922, State Farm is known primarily for its auto insurance policies, which are sold through local agents. The provider also offers motorcycle coverage. As one of the largest insurers in the United States, State Farm has a lot of capital and is rated A++ for its financial strength by AM Best.

State Farm Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

State Farm offers standard motorcycle insurance coverage options like bodily injury liability, property damage liability, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and medical payments (MedPay). Additionally, State Farm sells protection for sidecars and protective gear like helmets, and add-on coverage for emergency roadside services and trip interruption expenses can be included with any policy.

State Farm motorcycle insurance policies can be purchased for most types of bikes, including:

Factory-built bikes

Motor scooters

Classic motorcycles

Minibikes

Custom motorcycles

Trail bikes

While State Farm coverage offerings are not quite as extensive as some other providers, you can get your bike fully insured, and State Farm offers high policy limits, which is important if you have an especially expensive motorcycle.

State Farm Motorcycle Insurance Cost

There is no set cost for State Farm motorcycle insurance. Policy costs vary depending on factors such as:

Age

Gender

Experience

Driving history

Credit score

Location

Type of motorcycle

Intended use

Getting a State Farm motorcycle insurance quote is not as simple as it is with some providers, as it requires going through a local agent. However, State Farm does offer a tool that may help you anticipate coverage needs and how much you can save based on your bike model.

While it does not offer specific quotes, State Farm’s Motorcycle Insurance Rating tool gives riders an idea of how expensive a particular bike may be to insure. To request a personalized quote from State Farm, contact a local agent or call 844-242-1899.

State Farm Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

While State Farm has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it is not accredited. This is not unusual for larger companies. It can cost thousands of dollars each year to renew BBB accreditation, so many businesses choose to forego this distinction.

As a national insurer, State Farm has an extremely large customer base. According to its website, the insurer services 83 million policies and accounts throughout the U.S., and while there have been many complaints filed against the company, complaint volume is low relative to State Farm’s size. Customers who do complain are mostly upset about a slow claims process.

Positive State Farm Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

The happiest State Farm customers are especially pleased with their local agents. One of the advantages of a State Farm policy is that you have access to a dedicated State Farm agent to help you with your coverage and check in on your overall satisfaction. One customer writes:

“I have been with this agent now for more than 20 years. I have never had an issue with anyone at this office and have stayed with them because of the wonderful customer service all of the staff at this location has provided me.” - Mickey via BBB

Negative State Farm Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

While the company has many positive reviews, not everyone is satisfied with State Farm. Customers with poor local agents can have a particularly rough experience.

“I was almost a 10-year customer. I requested full insurance on a motorcycle only to find out that my coverage lacked personal injury protection, and who knows what else, which is why I specifically asked for full coverage to be applied. Upon discovering that I didn't have PIP coverage and getting stuck with a $2,500 medical bill, I simply asked why that coverage wasn't applied... multiple times... for over six months. No one ever answered my question.” - Dan V. via BBB

Dan’s experience, however, appears to be the exception. The majority of State Farm customers express satisfaction with the insurer.

Our Take On State Farm: 4.5 Stars

Overall, we rate State Farm motorcycle insurance 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. State Farm is a well-rounded provider that offers comprehensive coverage, competitive pricing, and high-quality customer service.

It’s not as easy to get a State Farm motorcycle insurance quote as it is with other providers, so comparing costs can be a little trickier. It is less convenient to purchase insurance through an agent, but local agents do offer several benefits, especially for those who would like assistance in selecting the coverage they need.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

If you’d like to shop around, two other providers we recommend are Geico and Progressive. Both have an easy online quotes experience and offer coverage on par with or superior to what you can purchase from State Farm. You can start getting quotes from both providers by entering your zip code below.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico is one of the best overall providers for both auto insurance and motorcycle insurance. It is a financially strong company with an A++ rating from AM Best. Like State Farm, it offers full coverage policies as well as accessories and helmet coverage.

If you’re looking for the bare minimum motorcycle insurance, Geico is also a good choice, as our research found that it offers some of the lowest-cost minimum liability policies. Learn more by reading our full Geico motorcycle insurance review.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive has full coverage motorcycle insurance offerings that include a death benefit, roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, accessories coverage, and enhanced injury protection. Policies are available with limits in the million-dollar range, meaning that all damage to your motorcycle will be covered, no matter how expensive your bike. Progressive also offers some of the lowest rates for full-coverage policies.

With Progressive motorcycle insurance, there are several ways to save, including accident forgiveness policies, a disappearing deductible, and several discount opportunities for safe riders and members of rider groups. Learn more in our complete Progressive motorcycle insurance review.