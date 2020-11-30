Dairyland is one of the best-known providers in the motorcycle insurance industry. But is a Dairyland motorcycle insurance policy worth purchasing, or are you better off with another insurer?

We’ve reviewed the best motorcycle insurance companies, and Dairyland made the top five. In this article, we’ll take an in-depth look at Dairyland, examining the company’s coverage offerings, costs, customer reviews, and industry reputation.

If you’re ready to start comparing motorcycle insurance rates from Dairyland and other top insurers, use the tool below to get free quotes.

In this article:

Dairyland Company Overview

Dairyland® Insurance company, based in Wisconsin, was formed in 1953 by a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The insurer started out providing specialty car insurance coverage for drivers who weren’t eligible for standard insurance due to poor driving records or a lack of driving experience. In 1966, the company merged with Sentry Insurance and began to offer motorcycle insurance.

Today, Sentry Insurance is rated A+ for financial strength by AM Best and serves over one million policyholders.

Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

Dairyland offers full coverage insurance as well as optional add-ons that some riders may find valuable. Dairyland motorcycle insurance coverage policies include:

Bodily injury liability: Covers other drivers or passengers injured in an accident that is your fault

Covers other drivers or passengers injured in an accident that is your fault Property damage liability: Pays property damage expenses for other drivers after an accident that is your fault

Pays property damage expenses for other drivers after an accident that is your fault Collision: Covers damage to your own bike after a collision, regardless of who is at fault

Covers damage to your own bike after a collision, regardless of who is at fault Comprehensive: Pays to fix damage to your bike that results from non-collision events such as inclement weather, theft, or vandalism

Pays to fix damage to your bike that results from non-collision events such as inclement weather, theft, or vandalism Medical expenses: Covers your own medical bills after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Covers your own medical bills after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical costs, lost wages, and a death benefit for you and another person after an accident, regardless of who is at fault

Covers medical costs, lost wages, and a death benefit for you and another person after an accident, regardless of who is at fault Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury: Helps pay for medical costs if you are involved in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance

Helps pay for medical costs if you are involved in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance Uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage: Helps pay for bike repair costs if you are involved in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance

Helps pay for bike repair costs if you are involved in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance Guest passenger: Provides coverage for medical bills if your passenger is injured in an accident

Provides coverage for medical bills if your passenger is injured in an accident Special equipment coverage: Pays to repair or replace expensive gear and special modifications in the event of a collision, theft, or other incident

Pays to repair or replace expensive gear and special modifications in the event of a collision, theft, or other incident Physical damage plus: Guarantees the use of genuine replacement parts for all bike repairs after an accident

Coverage is available for all types of motorcycles and can include the following add-on benefits:

Rental reimbursement

Replacement coverage for bikes up to three years old

Roadside assistance

Towing

Trip interruption benefit

The coverage offered by Dairyland is comprehensive. In addition to the standard coverage all riders need, like liability insurance and medical coverage, the special equipment option and guest passenger coverage may come in handy.

Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance Cost

According to our research, Dairyland motorcycle insurance policies can cost anywhere from $75 to over $4,000 per year. No two riders are likely to pay the same amount for motorcycle insurance. This is because premiums are set based on your driver profile and account for factors such as:

Age

Gender

Experience

Driving record

Credit score

Location

Type of motorcycle

Intended use

We reached out to Dairyland to get motorcycle insurance quotes for a few rider profiles and bike types. Details are outlined in the following chart. This may give you an idea of how much a Dairyland motorcycle insurance policy could cost you.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-risk:

No accidents or tickets

in the past three years Standard Minimum $75.30 Full Coverage $1,063.56 Sport Minimum $107.71 Full Coverage $1,516.40 High-risk:

At fault for an accident

in the past three years Standard Minimum $118.18 Full Coverage $2,894.88 Sport Minimum $190.67 Full Coverage $4,180.74

Compared to other providers, Dairyland motorcycle insurance is a low-cost option for minimum coverage for high-risk riders and sports bike coverage for low-risk riders. The other Dairyland rates we collected are competitive, but they’re not the lowest we’ve encountered.

You can save on a Dairyland motorcycle insurance policy by taking advantage of discounts such as:

Multi-cycle discount

Homeowner discount

Loyalty discount

Rider safety course discount

Policy transfer discount

Discounts for Harley Owners Group (HOG) members and members of other rider groups

Dairyland also offers flexible payment options, including monthly premiums.

Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

Both Dairyland and Sentry have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but neither is accredited. Dairyland has fielded over 100 customer complaints on its BBB page in the last three years, which is low for a provider of this size. The business is rated highly on Trustpilot as well, with a 4.5 out of 5.0-star customer score.

Positive Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

Customers who are pleased with their Dairyland motorcycle insurance policies praise the easy signup process and helpful customer service representatives. One happy customer writes:

“Just an all-around solid company to be insured by. They've been loyal since day one and always welcome me back with kindness. Prices are great, and customer service is spot-on. I won't go elsewhere for my insurance needs—that's a fact.” - Sara B. via Trustpilot

Negative Dairyland Motorcycle Insurance Reviews

Not every rider is happy with Dairyland motorcycle insurance. Many complain about slow claims processing and unfriendly customer service representatives. Several people also report that their policies were canceled abruptly. Here’s what one customer says:

“This agency canceled my insurance without notice and would not reinstate my policy. They are not available in any way, shape, or form outside of an eight-hour window [from] Monday to Friday. Very poorly run business.” - Daniel W. via BBB

Overall, we think that Dairyland can be trusted with your motorcycle insurance needs. While the complaints are certainly a mark against the company, given Dairyland’s large volume of customers, the relative number of complaints is low.

Our Take On Dairyland: 4.0 Stars

Dairyland motorcycle insurance is worth considering to protect your bike. It offers full coverage policies for all types of bikes, as well as coverage for specialty equipment. Prices from Dairyland are competitive, especially for high-risk riders trying to get minimum insurance policies.

Some of the customer reviews for Dairyland indicate poor claims servicing, but these incidents seem to be the exception, not the rule. The insurer maintains a high overall rating from the BBB as well as on customer review sites like Trustpilot.

Use the tool below to compare free, personalized motorcycle insurance rates from Dairyland and other top insurers.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

Dairyland is not the only strong motorcycle insurance provider on the market. Riders looking for a few more options may want to consider Geico and Progressive. Both offer full coverage insurance and higher coverage limits than Dairyland. These would be good options for riders with particularly expensive bikes to insure.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico motorcycle insurance policies can have limits up to $1 million. Not only does the insurer offer high-value coverage, but it also has some of the lowest rates for minimum-coverage policies. Geico customers can additionally purchase specialty coverage for accessories and helmets. The company is one of the best car insurance providers on the market, and it extends its expertise and value to its motorcycle insurance products as well.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive motorcycle insurance is available for all types of bikes, including off-road bikes and vintage motorcycles. Coverage offerings range from basic protection to million-dollar policies. Riders can also find total-loss coverage, enhanced injury protection, and roadside assistance with Progressive. The insurer administers millions of policies per year and offers competitive rates with a number of discount opportunities.