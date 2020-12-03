Learn where to shop for affordable liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage for your motorcycle.
Looking for cheap motorcycle insurance to protect your bike? Many companies offer affordable rates and discounts. In this article, we’ll go over five of the cheapest motorcycle insurance companies in the industry.
Keep in mind that the cheapest provider for you will depend on factors like where you live, how old you are, and what motorcycle you own. The fastest way to find low rates for motorcycle insurance is to request and compare personalized quotes. Get started by entering your zip code below.
5 Best Cheap Motorcycle Insurance Providers
The cost of motorcycle insurance varies for each rider and depends on a number of different factors. That being said, we’ve found five insurance companies that offer cheap coverage for most motorcycles. Here are our top picks.
|Cheap Motorcycle Insurance
|Number
of Discounts
|AM Best Financial Strength Rating
|Better Business Bureau Rating
|1. Geico
|7
|A++
|A+
|2. Progressive
|10
|A+
|A+
|3. Harley-Davidson Insurance
|13
|A+*
|A+
|4. State Farm
|6
|A++
|Not rated
|5. Dairyland
|7
|A+
|A+
*Harley-Davidson Insurance policies are underwritten by Sentry Insurance Group, which has an A+ AM Best financial strength rating.
#1 Geico
Geico has been insuring motorcycles since 1978. It offers high-level coverage for all types of bikes, including:
- Bodily injury and property damage liability
- Collision coverage
- Comprehensive coverage
- Medical payments
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Other types of Geico motorcycle insurance include accessories and helmet coverage and emergency roadside assistance. Riders can save on Geico policies by taking advantage of the following discounts:
- Up to 10 percent off when you transfer your coverage to Geico
- Up to 10 percent off if you insure more than one motorcycle
- Up to 10 percent off for mature riders
- Up to 10 percent off when you renew your coverage
- Up to 10 percent off if you complete a Motorcycle Safety Foundation or Military Safety Course
- Up to 20 percent off if you are a current Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor
- Up to 5 percent off if you also insure your car with Geico
Based on our research, Geico offers the cheapest minimum-coverage policies for low-risk riders (with no accidents on record). Geico also provides cheap motorcycle insurance for high-tier coverage. So if you’re looking for a comprehensive policy with high coverage limits, Geico may be the right choice for you.
#2 Progressive
Progressive covers ATVs, cruisers, customer bikes, dirt bikes, scooters, sport bikes, touring bikes, and vintage bikes. In addition to standard motorcycle insurance options such as liability and collision coverage, Progressive offers options like:
- Carried Contents® coverage: Covers personal belongings you can carry on your bike, such as phones, camping equipment, and hunting gear
- Enhanced injury protection: Provides up to $250 per week in lost wages if you cannot work after being injured in a crash, and also includes a $25,000 death benefit
- Total loss coverage: Pays to replace the full cost of your bike if it is declared a total loss, regardless of depreciation
Progressive offers cheap motorcycle insurance for high-risk riders looking for full coverage. Plus, there are many ways to save on Progressive motorcycle insurance. The insurer will give you a discount if you:
- Enroll in automatic bill-pay
- Have a motorcycle endorsement on your license
- Also insure your car, home, condo, boat, or RV through Progressive
- Pay your premium in full
- Make your payments on time
- Start your policy within one day of getting a quote
- Transfer or switch your policy from another company
- Go three years without getting into an accident
- Complete a safety course
- Have a Harley Owners Group® or United Services Automobile Association (USAA) membership
If more than one of these criteria applies to you, you can stack discounts for even more savings. Additionally, Progressive offers drivers money-saving features such as a disappearing deductible and accident forgiveness.
#3 Harley-Davidson Insurance
The motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson used to offer insurance through Progressive, but it has since dropped the provider. Now it offers its own insurance products underwritten by Sentry Insurance Group. In addition to the standard coverage you need to keep your bike legal, Harley-Davidson offers the following types of insurance:
- Accessories coverage
- Helmet coverage
- Total loss coverage
- Guest passenger liability
A trip interruption allowance and rental reimbursement can be included with most Harley-Davidson policies. Among top providers for cheap motorcycle insurance, Harley-Davidson offers some of the most discounts, including:
- New bike discount
- Harley Owners Group member discount
- Motorcycle endorsement discount
- Experienced rider discount
- Discount for completing H-D™ Riding Academy New Rider Course or other safety class
- Homeowner discount
- Pay-on-time discount
- Claim-free renewal discount
- Bundled protection discount
- Loyalty discount
- Multi-cycle discount
- Anti-theft discount
- Military and law enforcement discount
With Harley-Davidson, you also have access to accident forgiveness. We found the provider to have affordable motorcycle insurance for high-risk riders looking for minimum-coverage policies. The company also has especially low rates for full coverage on sports bikes.
#4 State Farm
State Farm is a reputable provider that sells policies through its network of local agents. It covers most bikes, including factory-built motorcycles, motor scooters, classic motorcycles, minibikes, custom motorcycles, and trail bikes. State Farm offers standard forms of motorcycle insurance as well as sidecar coverage and protective gear coverage.
The provider’s discounts vary depending on where you live and the agent you work with, but in general, riders are able to get cheap motorcycle insurance through State Farm with the following discounts:
- Multi-bike discount
- Responsible rider discount
- Anti-theft device discount
- Safety training course discount
- Homeowner discount
- Mature rider discount for drivers 55 years and older
#5 Dairyland
Dairyland is another good option for cheap coverage. The insurance company is owned by Sentry Insurance Group, which also administers Harley-Davidson Insurance, but it offers different coverages including car insurance. In our research, the company offered competitive motorcycle insurance rates, and depending on your rider profile and the discounts for which you qualify, it could be the most affordable option for you.
Dairyland has standard types of motorcycle insurance, and any policy can include rental reimbursement and roadside assistance. Other non-standard policy options include:
- Guest passenger medical coverage: Covers medical expenses for your passenger after an accident
- Special equipment coverage: Covers special equipment like saddlebags or sidecars
- Physical damage plus: Guarantees the use of original manufacturer parts for repairs
- Replacement cost: Pays to replace your bike if it’s declared a total loss
Dairyland offers a variety of discounts, such as:
- Multi-bike discount
- Homeowner discount
- Harley Owners Group member discount
- Loyalty discount
- Riding club member discount
- Rider course discount
- Transfer discount
Tips For Finding Cheap Motorcycle Insurance
While cost isn’t everything when it comes to an insurance policy, it’s an important factor for many owners. Taking a few extra minutes to shop around can end up saving you money in the long run. The following tips may help lower the cost of motorcycle insurance:
- Bundle your motorcycle policy with your auto policy.
- Request a higher deductible, but keep in mind that you must be able to afford your deductible if you need to file a claim.
- Join an ownership group, such as the Harley Owners Group.
- Take a motorcycle safety course.
- Check for other discounts.
Even small providers typically offer discounts for a number of reasons, so check with each company to see if you qualify for any deductions. Military discounts and safe driving discounts are common examples.
The best way to find out which company offers cheap motorcycle insurance for you is to request free quotes from multiple providers. Click below to compare prices from top-rated motorcycle insurance companies.
State Minimum Liability Requirements
If you are trying to insure your motorcycle as cheaply as possible, you can purchase only the minimum coverage required by your state. However, this is not recommended, and it is generally best to purchase medical insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage in addition to liability insurance.
The chart below shows minimum liability motorcycle insurance requirements by state. In addition to liability, some states may require additional coverage for uninsured motorists and/or personal injury protection. Check with your state’s DMV for a full description of state insurance requirements for motorcycle riders.
|State
|Bodily Injury Per Person
|Bodily Injury Per Accident
|Property Damage Liability
|Alabama
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Alaska
|$50,000
|$100,000
|$25,000
|Arizona
|$15,000
|$30,000
|$10,000
|Arkansas
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$15,000
|California
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Colorado
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$15,000
|Connecticut
|$20,000
|$40,000
|$10,000
|Delaware
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|District of Columbia
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|Florida
|Not required
|Not required
|Not required
|Georgia
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Hawaii
|$20,000
|$40,000
|$10,000
|Idaho
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$15,000
|Illinois
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|Indiana
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Iowa
|$20,000
|$40,000
|$15,000
|Kansas
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Kentucky
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Louisiana
|$15,000
|$30,000
|$25,000
|Maine
|$50,000
|$100,000
|$25,000
|Maryland
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$15,000
|Massachusetts
|$20,000
|$40,000
|$5,000
|Michigan
|$50,000
|$100,000
|$10,000
|Minnesota
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$10,000
|Mississippi
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Missouri
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|Montana
|Not required
|Not required
|Not required
|Nebraska
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Nevada
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|New Hampshire
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|New Jersey
|$15,000
|$30,000
|$5,000
|New Mexico
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|New York
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|North Carolina
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$25,000
|North Dakota
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Ohio
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Oklahoma
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Oregon
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|Pennsylvania
|$15,000
|$30,000
|$5,000
|Rhode Island
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|South Carolina
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|South Dakota
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Tennessee
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$15,000
|Texas
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$25,000
|Utah
|$25,000
|$65,000
|$15,000
|Vermont
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|Virginia
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
|Washington
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|West Virginia
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$25,000
|Wisconsin
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$10,000
|Wyoming
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$20,000
