Looking for cheap motorcycle insurance to protect your bike? Many companies offer affordable rates and discounts. In this article, we’ll go over five of the cheapest motorcycle insurance companies in the industry.

Keep in mind that the cheapest provider for you will depend on factors like where you live, how old you are, and what motorcycle you own. The fastest way to find low rates for motorcycle insurance is to request and compare personalized quotes. Get started by entering your zip code below.

In this article:

5 Best Cheap Motorcycle Insurance Providers

The cost of motorcycle insurance varies for each rider and depends on a number of different factors. That being said, we’ve found five insurance companies that offer cheap coverage for most motorcycles. Here are our top picks.

Cheap Motorcycle Insurance Number

of Discounts AM Best Financial Strength Rating Better Business Bureau Rating 1. Geico 7 A++ A+ 2. Progressive 10 A+ A+ 3. Harley-Davidson Insurance 13 A+* A+ 4. State Farm 6 A++ Not rated 5. Dairyland 7 A+ A+

*Harley-Davidson Insurance policies are underwritten by Sentry Insurance Group, which has an A+ AM Best financial strength rating.

#1 Geico

Geico has been insuring motorcycles since 1978. It offers high-level coverage for all types of bikes, including:

Bodily injury and property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Other types of Geico motorcycle insurance include accessories and helmet coverage and emergency roadside assistance. Riders can save on Geico policies by taking advantage of the following discounts:

Up to 10 percent off when you transfer your coverage to Geico

Up to 10 percent off if you insure more than one motorcycle

Up to 10 percent off for mature riders

Up to 10 percent off when you renew your coverage

Up to 10 percent off if you complete a Motorcycle Safety Foundation or Military Safety Course

Up to 20 percent off if you are a current Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor

Up to 5 percent off if you also insure your car with Geico

Based on our research, Geico offers the cheapest minimum-coverage policies for low-risk riders (with no accidents on record). Geico also provides cheap motorcycle insurance for high-tier coverage. So if you’re looking for a comprehensive policy with high coverage limits, Geico may be the right choice for you.

#2 Progressive

Progressive covers ATVs, cruisers, customer bikes, dirt bikes, scooters, sport bikes, touring bikes, and vintage bikes. In addition to standard motorcycle insurance options such as liability and collision coverage, Progressive offers options like:

Carried Contents ® coverage: Covers personal belongings you can carry on your bike, such as phones, camping equipment, and hunting gear

Covers personal belongings you can carry on your bike, such as phones, camping equipment, and hunting gear Enhanced injury protection: Provides up to $250 per week in lost wages if you cannot work after being injured in a crash, and also includes a $25,000 death benefit

Provides up to $250 per week in lost wages if you cannot work after being injured in a crash, and also includes a $25,000 death benefit Total loss coverage: Pays to replace the full cost of your bike if it is declared a total loss, regardless of depreciation

Progressive offers cheap motorcycle insurance for high-risk riders looking for full coverage. Plus, there are many ways to save on Progressive motorcycle insurance. The insurer will give you a discount if you:

Enroll in automatic bill-pay

Have a motorcycle endorsement on your license

Also insure your car, home, condo, boat, or RV through Progressive

Pay your premium in full

Make your payments on time

Start your policy within one day of getting a quote

Transfer or switch your policy from another company

Go three years without getting into an accident

Complete a safety course

Have a Harley Owners Group® or United Services Automobile Association (USAA) membership

If more than one of these criteria applies to you, you can stack discounts for even more savings. Additionally, Progressive offers drivers money-saving features such as a disappearing deductible and accident forgiveness.

#3 Harley-Davidson Insurance

The motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson used to offer insurance through Progressive, but it has since dropped the provider. Now it offers its own insurance products underwritten by Sentry Insurance Group. In addition to the standard coverage you need to keep your bike legal, Harley-Davidson offers the following types of insurance:

Accessories coverage

Helmet coverage

Total loss coverage

Guest passenger liability

A trip interruption allowance and rental reimbursement can be included with most Harley-Davidson policies. Among top providers for cheap motorcycle insurance, Harley-Davidson offers some of the most discounts, including:

New bike discount

Harley Owners Group member discount

Motorcycle endorsement discount

Experienced rider discount

Discount for completing H-D™ Riding Academy New Rider Course or other safety class

Homeowner discount

Pay-on-time discount

Claim-free renewal discount

Bundled protection discount

Loyalty discount

Multi-cycle discount

Anti-theft discount

Military and law enforcement discount

With Harley-Davidson, you also have access to accident forgiveness. We found the provider to have affordable motorcycle insurance for high-risk riders looking for minimum-coverage policies. The company also has especially low rates for full coverage on sports bikes.

#4 State Farm

State Farm is a reputable provider that sells policies through its network of local agents. It covers most bikes, including factory-built motorcycles, motor scooters, classic motorcycles, minibikes, custom motorcycles, and trail bikes. State Farm offers standard forms of motorcycle insurance as well as sidecar coverage and protective gear coverage.

The provider’s discounts vary depending on where you live and the agent you work with, but in general, riders are able to get cheap motorcycle insurance through State Farm with the following discounts:

Multi-bike discount

Responsible rider discount

Anti-theft device discount

Safety training course discount

Homeowner discount

Mature rider discount for drivers 55 years and older

#5 Dairyland

Dairyland is another good option for cheap coverage. The insurance company is owned by Sentry Insurance Group, which also administers Harley-Davidson Insurance, but it offers different coverages including car insurance. In our research, the company offered competitive motorcycle insurance rates, and depending on your rider profile and the discounts for which you qualify, it could be the most affordable option for you.

Dairyland has standard types of motorcycle insurance, and any policy can include rental reimbursement and roadside assistance. Other non-standard policy options include:

Guest passenger medical coverage: Covers medical expenses for your passenger after an accident

Covers medical expenses for your passenger after an accident Special equipment coverage: Covers special equipment like saddlebags or sidecars

Covers special equipment like saddlebags or sidecars Physical damage plus: Guarantees the use of original manufacturer parts for repairs

Guarantees the use of original manufacturer parts for repairs Replacement cost: Pays to replace your bike if it’s declared a total loss

Dairyland offers a variety of discounts, such as:

Multi-bike discount

Homeowner discount

Harley Owners Group member discount

Loyalty discount

Riding club member discount

Rider course discount

Transfer discount

Tips For Finding Cheap Motorcycle Insurance

While cost isn’t everything when it comes to an insurance policy, it’s an important factor for many owners. Taking a few extra minutes to shop around can end up saving you money in the long run. The following tips may help lower the cost of motorcycle insurance:

Bundle your motorcycle policy with your auto policy. Request a higher deductible, but keep in mind that you must be able to afford your deductible if you need to file a claim. Join an ownership group, such as the Harley Owners Group. Take a motorcycle safety course. Check for other discounts.

Even small providers typically offer discounts for a number of reasons, so check with each company to see if you qualify for any deductions. Military discounts and safe driving discounts are common examples.

The best way to find out which company offers cheap motorcycle insurance for you is to request free quotes from multiple providers. Click below to compare prices from top-rated motorcycle insurance companies.

State Minimum Liability Requirements

If you are trying to insure your motorcycle as cheaply as possible, you can purchase only the minimum coverage required by your state. However, this is not recommended, and it is generally best to purchase medical insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage in addition to liability insurance.

The chart below shows minimum liability motorcycle insurance requirements by state. In addition to liability, some states may require additional coverage for uninsured motorists and/or personal injury protection. Check with your state’s DMV for a full description of state insurance requirements for motorcycle riders.