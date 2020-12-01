One of the first questions anyone thinking about purchasing a motorcycle should ask themselves is: How much is motorcycle insurance coverage? Like car insurance, a certain level of motorcycle insurance is required in most states in order to legally operate your vehicle on public roads.

This article reviews the factors that impact motorcycle insurance costs, the coverage options available to most riders, and tips for getting the cheapest motorcycle insurance. The quickest way to find out how much motorcycle insurance will cost you is to request a personalized quote, which you can do using the tool below.

How Much Is Motorcycle Insurance On Average?

According to Business Insider, the average annual cost of motorcycle insurance in 2020 is around $1,173 per year for a full coverage policy. Minimum coverage policies can cost as low as $70 per year. However, these prices can change dramatically depending on the type of motorcycle that you want to insure. There is no one fixed price for every rider.

Motorcycle insurance works the same as car insurance in most states. Many states have a minimum liability requirement, and some require other types of motorcycle insurance as well. Here are the liability insurance requirements and average motorcycle insurance costs by state according to Business Insider.

State How Much Is Motorcycle Insurance? Liability Requirements* Alabama $979.63 25/50/25 Alaska $981.20 50/100/25 Arizona $1,872.60 15/30/10 Arkansas $1,327.86 25/50/25 California $696.92 15/30/5 Colorado $1,774.67 25/50/15 Connecticut $1,177.39 25/50/25 Delaware $1,176.74 25/25/10 Florida $1,284.05 Not required Georgia $2,607.77 25/50/25 Hawaii $840.00 20/40/10 Idaho $1,051.79 25/50/15 Illinois $901.86 25/50/20 Indiana $1,417.72 25/50/10 Iowa $1,006.82 20/40/15 Kansas $1,040.16 25/50/10 Kentucky $1,372.69 25/50/10 Louisiana $1,711.69 10/20/10 Maine $828.45 50/100/25 Maryland $822.71 20/40/10 Massachusetts $716.98 20/40/5 Michigan $2,001.34 20/40/10 Minnesota $1,016.65 30/60/10 Mississippi $1,367.27 25/50/25 Missouri $1,730.38 25/50/10 Montana $805.93 Not required Nebraska $824.20 25/50/25 Nevada $995.77 15/30/10 New Hampshire $926.89 25/50/25 New Jersey $1,160.38 15/30/5 New Mexico $967.35 25/50/10 New York $1,297.25 25/50/10 North Carolina $1,126.06 30/60/25 North Dakota $454.23 25/50/25 Ohio $796.37 25/50/25 Oklahoma $1,967 25/50/25 Oregon $1,330.17 25/50/20 Pennsylvania $1,018.85 15/30/5 Rhode Island $1,310.00 25/50/25 South Carolina $1,500.74 25/50/25 South Dakota $450.07 25/50/25 Tennessee $1,781.82 25/50/15 Texas $1,152.15 30/60/25 Utah $1,315.47 25/65/15 Vermont $426.35 25/50/10 Virginia $973.55 25/50/20 Washington $1,237.30 Not required West Virginia $904.87 25/50/25 Wisconsin $739.70 25/50/10 Wyoming $612.76 25/50/20

*Requirements are listed for bodily injury liability per person, bodily injury liability per accident, and property damage liability.

Some states may require personal injury protection or uninsured motorist coverage in addition to liability insurance. See your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles for more information.

In addition to liability protection, it is generally a good idea to purchase comprehensive and collision coverage, though these are not required by state law. Liability insurance only pays for the cost of damages for other drivers if you are at fault for an accident. It will not help you recoup your own losses.

Factors That Affect The Cost Of Coverage

As with car insurance, your rider profile will determine how much motorcycle insurance costs for you. Typically, a provider will consider the following factors when calculating your premium:

Age: Younger riders are more costly to insure. If you are under 25, expect your rates to be higher.

Experience: If you're an experienced rider, you may save money on your insurance rate. Experience driving a car as well as experience riding a motorcycle are factored into your cost.

Gender: Men are generally more likely to file claims than women, so their insurance premiums may be higher.

Driving history: If you are at fault for an accident, have filed an auto claim, or were issued a ticket in the past three years, your rates are likely to be higher. Some companies may consider your driving record beyond three years.

Credit score: As with car insurance, having a better credit score may result in better rates.

State: Motorcycle riding can be seasonal, so states with longer and more severe winters typically have lower rates for motorcycle insurance. This is because riders will spend less time on the road per year. Your state's minimum insurance requirement will also affect your premium costs.

Type of motorcycle: Standard-sized motorcycles are the cheapest to insure. Touring motorcycles, like those used for long cross-country rides, are more expensive than standard bikes. Sports bikes designed for racing and high-speed driving are generally the most expensive to insure.

In addition to these factors, the policy limits and deductible that you select for your motorcycle insurance will affect your premiums. A policy with high limits and a low deductible will be more expensive than a minimum-coverage policy with a high deductible.

How To Reduce Costs For Motorcycle Insurance

You can reduce the cost of your motorcycle insurance in a handful of ways. Many insurance companies will offer motorcycle insurance discounts for the following:

Taking a motorcycle safety class

Joining a motorcycle ownership club (such as the Harley Owners Group®)

Bundling your motorcycle insurance policy with an auto insurance policy

Insuring multiple motorcycles with the same provider

Adding safety features like anti-lock braking and theft-deterrent systems to your bike

The best way to find cheap motorcycle insurance is to compare rates from multiple providers. You can get free quotes from the industry’s leading providers by entering your zip code below.

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

Cost shouldn’t be the only factor considered when deciding where to purchase your motorcycle insurance. Be sure to consider companies with a positive customer service reputation and a proven ability to pay out claims too. Two of our highest-rated motorcycle insurance providers are Progressive and Geico. Read on to learn more about coverage.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive is one of the largest insurers in the United States, administering over 13 million customer policies per year. The company offers a wide range of discount opportunities and may be the lowest-cost option for many riders. Progressive motorcycle insurance discounts include:

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Pay-on-time discount

Pay-in-full discount

Automatic billing discount

Responsible driver discount for having no violations within the past three years

Discount for customers who purchase coverage within one day after receiving a quote

Discount for members of the Harley Owners Group or USAA

Discount for drivers with a motorcycle license or motorcycle license endorsement

Discount for completing a safety course

Discount for switching from another provider

How much is motorcycle insurance from Progressive? We reached out to Progressive to request quotes for both low- and high-risk riders. Our findings are outlined in the chart below.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-risk:

No accidents or tickets

in the past three years Standard Minimum $74.97 Full Coverage $398.07 Sport Minimum $107.24 Full Coverage $2,083.55 High-risk:

At fault for an accident

in the past three years Standard Minimum $139.52 Full Coverage $831.16 Sport Minimum $210.32 Full Coverage $4,997.85

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a prominent national profile. With Geico motorcycle insurance, you can get extensive coverage and high liability limits. A few of the provider’s motorcycle insurance discounts include:

Multi-policy discount

Mature rider discount

Discount for insuring multiple motorcycles

Discount for switching from another provider

Discount for renewing your motorcycle insurance with Geico

Discount for completing a safety course

Discount for being a current Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor

We reached out to Geico for motorcycle insurance quotes for different rider profiles and bike types. Here’s an overview of the prices we received.