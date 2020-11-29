As the second largest auto insurer in the United States, Geico has become a household name for those looking to insure their automobiles. But how does Geico motorcycle insurance measure up?

Geico offers policies for many types of bikes with coverage ranging from minimal liability plans to comprehensive full coverage. Find out how to keep your bike protected on the road as we review Geico motorcycle insurance coverage, discount opportunities, and more.

Geico Company Overview

Originally founded in 1936 as an insurance provider for government employees, Geico has since expanded to become one of the biggest players in the U.S. insurance market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and an AM Best A++ rated company.

Geico motorcycle insurance is available in all states, with the lowest-cost policies starting at just under $70 a year. With Geico, you can get coverage solely for your motorcycle or bundle with a home, auto, or renters insurance policy.

Geico Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

Geico motorcycle insurance coverage works similarly to car insurance coverage. Like car insurance, most states require a minimum amount of liability coverage that will pay for the property damage and medical bills of other drivers or riders should you be at fault for an accident. You have the option to purchase more coverage beyond the state minimum.

Here are the standard types of Geico motorcycle insurance you can get, plus a few extras.

Geico Motorcycle Insurance What It Covers Is It Required? Bodily injury liability Medical bills for your passengers and other involved parties if you are at fault for an accident Required in most states Property damage liability Property damage you cause if you are at fault for an accident Required in most states Collision Repair or replacement of your motorcycle if you are involved in an accident, regardless of fault Not required by law, but may be required by your lender if you finance your bike Comprehensive Repair or replacement of your motorcycle if it is stolen, vandalized, or damaged by an act of nature Not required by law, but may be required by your lender if you finance your bike Medical payments Medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault Required only in Maine and Pennsylvania Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage Your medical bills and bike repair costs should you be involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist Required only in some states Accessories coverage Repair or replacement of damaged accessories like non-stock sidecars, trike conversion kits, seats, saddlebags, and electronics Not required Helmet coverage Replacements for expensive helmets Not required

Geico customers can also add emergency roadside assistance to their motorcycle insurance policy for a small fee.

How Much Does Geico Motorcycle Insurance Cost?

There is no fixed cost for a Geico motorcycle insurance policy. When we reached out to Geico for sample quotes for different rider profiles and coverage levels, we were offered plans ranging from $60 to just over $4,000 per year.

Premiums vary from rider to rider and depend on the level of coverage you purchase, as well as a number of other factors including:

Age: Riders under 25 are likely to receive higher rates.

Riders under 25 are likely to receive higher rates. Gender: Men typically cost more to insure than women.

Men typically cost more to insure than women. Experience: Experienced riders can find lower rates.

Experienced riders can find lower rates. Driving history: If you have a collision on your driving record, this will impact your Geico motorcycle insurance rates – even if it’s a car accident.

If you have a collision on your driving record, this will impact your Geico motorcycle insurance rates – even if it’s a car accident. Credit score: Customers with higher credit scores may be offered lower rates.

Customers with higher credit scores may be offered lower rates. State: State minimum requirements for insurance impact cost, as do your state’s winter conditions. Because motorcycle riding is seasonal, states with harsher winters often offer drivers cheaper coverage.

State minimum requirements for insurance impact cost, as do your state’s winter conditions. Because motorcycle riding is seasonal, states with harsher winters often offer drivers cheaper coverage. Type of motorcycle: Sports bikes are the most costly to insure. Bikes with large engines, like touring motorcycles, are typically more expensive to insure than standard bikes, but cheaper than sports bikes.

Sports bikes are the most costly to insure. Bikes with large engines, like touring motorcycles, are typically more expensive to insure than standard bikes, but cheaper than sports bikes. Use: You will pay less to insure a bike used for recreation than for a bike you use for your daily commute.

We reached out to Geico to request a variety of sample quotes. The cost information we collected is outlined in the chart below. Keep in mind that minimum coverage refers to liability only, and full coverage means liability as well as comprehensive and collision policies.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level Geico Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-risk:

No accidents or tickets

in the past three years Standard Minimum $63.80 Full Coverage $408.65 Sport Minimum $107.03 Full Coverage $2,171.65 High-risk:

At fault for an accident

in the past three years Standard Minimum $282.15 Full Coverage $1,005.20 Sport Minimum $411.27 Full Coverage $4,043.82

These quotes are cheaper than prices we received from many competitors, but your own Geico motorcycle insurance policy cost may differ from what’s listed above.

Geico offers a variety of discounts that may further lower your rates. Some of the discounts you can get with a Geico motorcycle insurance policy include:

Multi-policy discount

Mature rider discount

Loyalty discount for renewing your policy

Discount for insuring multiple motorcycles

Discount for switching from another provider

Discount for completing a safety course

Discount for being a current Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor

Discount for bundling policies like life, home, renters, or condo insurance

Customers can pay their annual premium all at once, monthly, or in installments. Paying monthly or in installments may increase your premium.

Reviews And Ratings For Geico

Geico has a strong industry reputation. It currently holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), where it has logged just over 3,000 complaints in the past 3 years. This number of complaints is relatively low considering that Geico administers millions of policies every year.

Customer reviews on the BBB website are mixed. Some customers praise Geico for excellent claims servicing and helpful representatives. Other customers have complained about trouble canceling their policies and rate increases after filing a claim. However, it is common practice across most insurers to increase rates after customers file claims.

Geico has one of the most streamlined claims processes in the industry, scoring above average in every region in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM.

Our Take On Geico Motorcycle Insurance: 4.5 Stars

Geico motorcycle insurance is an excellent choice for covering your bike. Rates are among the lowest of the companies we have surveyed, and Geico has a strong industry reputation. The company’s A++ financial strength rating from AM Best is impressive, indicating the company has a superior ability to pay claims.

Geico offers the lowest-priced motorcycle insurance coverage we’ve seen for minimum protection. It also has good rates for high-risk riders looking for full coverage motorcycle insurance.

