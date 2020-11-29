Riders hoping to purchase USAA motorcycle insurance may be disappointed to learn that the company does not offer this coverage. USAA policyholders who want to add motorcycle insurance to existing plans are pointed in the direction of Progressive.

Progressive offers low rates for motorcycle insurance but receives mixed reviews for customer service. Read on to see what USAA and Progressive have to offer.

USAA Company Overview

USAA insurance products are available exclusively to United States military members and their families. The company was founded in 1922 and ranked 94th on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

Through USAA, military members have access to car and home insurance products, banking services, health insurance, investment tools, real estate resources, retirement planning, and even discounts on shopping, travel, and health and wellness purchases. However, there is no USAA motorcycle insurance at this time.

USAA Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

When USAA members search for USAA motorcycle coverage, they are redirected to Progressive. USAA members get a five-percent discount on motorcycle insurance from Progressive. Progressive offers the following types of coverage to USAA members:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Personal belongings coverage

Total loss coverage

Accessory coverage

Enhanced injury protection

Death benefit

You can learn more about each of these policies in our full Progressive motorcycle insurance review.

Cost Of USAA Motorcycle Insurance Through Progressive

We reached out to Progressive to get a better idea of what USAA members may pay for motorcycle insurance. Typical Progressive customers may pay anywhere from $75 to $5,000 per year, but USAA members are eligible for the discount we mentioned above.

Here are the sample quotes our team collected for Progressive motorcycle insurance for both low-risk and high-risk drivers with standard and sport bikes.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-risk:

No accidents or tickets

in the past three years Standard Minimum $74.97 Full Coverage $398.07 Sport Minimum $107.24 Full Coverage $2,083.55 High-risk:

At fault for an accident

in the past three years Standard Minimum $139.52 Full Coverage $831.16 Sport Minimum $210.32 Full Coverage $4,997.85

With a five-percent discount, minimum coverage for a low-risk rider with a standard bike would drop to $71.22. For a high-risk driver with a sport bike, full coverage would drop to $4,747.96 with the USAA motorcycle insurance discount.

USAA members may also be eligible for other Progressive discounts to further decrease their premiums. These discounts include:

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Pay-on-time discount

Pay-in-full discount

Automatic billing discount

Responsible driver discount (no violations within the past three years)

Savings for customers who purchase coverage within one day of receiving a quote

Savings for members of the Harley Owners Group or USAA

Savings for drivers with a motorcycle license or motorcycle license endorsement

Safety course discount

Discount for switching from another provider

Our Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

While you are not able to buy USAA motorcycle insurance directly, there are many great providers out there. Progressive is a reputable name in the auto and motorcycle insurance sector, and the discounts for USAA members are attractive. Anytime you shop for coverage though, we recommend comparing plans from a few different companies to make sure you’re getting the best coverage and rate.

In addition to Progressive, take a look at two other leading motorcycle insurance companies: Geico and State Farm.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico motorcycle insurance policies start at just under $70 per year for state minimum required coverage, but the company does not give a discount for USAA members. Geico is able to offer high liability coverage limits, even up to $1 million.

In addition to standard coverage, Geico motorcycle policies can include:

Accessories coverage: Pays to repair or replace motorcycle accessories that may be damaged in an accident, including non-stock sidecars, trike conversion kits, seats and saddlebags, and electronic equipment

Pays to repair or replace motorcycle accessories that may be damaged in an accident, including non-stock sidecars, trike conversion kits, seats and saddlebags, and electronic equipment Helmet coverage: Covers the replacement cost for expensive helmets damaged in accidents

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm is an AM Best A++ rated provider. This means the company has a superior ability to pay out customer claims. As the largest insurer in the U.S., customers can expect State Farm to easily be able to meet its financial obligations.

State Farm motorcycle insurance can be purchased for many types of bikes, and claims are serviced by over 19,000 agents nationwide. Motorcyclists can purchase protection for sidecars and protective gear, as well as roadside assistance coverage and trip interruption reimbursement.