Progressive Company Overview

Progressive is one of the most well-known insurance providers in the country. Founded in 1937, the insurer has grown to be the 99th largest U.S. corporation by total revenue according to Fortune magazine. Progressive motorcycle insurance is available in every state. Along with motorcycle insurance, you can get coverage for your home, car, RV, and more.

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Coverage

Progressive offers a range of coverage from minimum liability to policies that will cover the full replacement value of your bike, with no depreciation for parts. Policy limits and exact coverage will vary depending on your contract, but some plans can provide limits up to $1 million.

With Progressive, you can get standard motorcycle insurance, including:

Bodily injury and property damage liability: Pays for medical bills and damages for the other driver if you cause an accident

Pays for medical bills and damages for the other driver if you cause an accident Collision: Pays to repair or replace your bike if it is damaged in any accident

Pays to repair or replace your bike if it is damaged in any accident Comprehensive: Pays to repair or replace your bike if it is stolen, vandalized, damaged in a fire, or damaged in a collision with an animal

Pays to repair or replace your bike if it is stolen, vandalized, damaged in a fire, or damaged in a collision with an animal Medical payments: Pays for you and your passenger’s medical bills after an accident, regardless of fault

Pays for you and your passenger’s medical bills after an accident, regardless of fault Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Pays for your medical bills, damages to your motorcycle, and lost wages if you are in a collision with an uninsured or underinsured motorist

If you’re looking for more coverage, you can also get a Progressive motorcycle insurance policy with these types of coverage:

Roadside assistance: If your bike needs roadside services or a tow to the nearest repair shop, this will cover applicable expenses.

If your bike needs roadside services or a tow to the nearest repair shop, this will cover applicable expenses. Trip interruption coverage: This provides a $500 reimbursement for meals and lodging expenses if you experience an accident far from your home.

This provides a $500 reimbursement for meals and lodging expenses if you experience an accident far from your home. Total loss coverage: For motorcycles no more than one model year old, this pays to replace your bike in the event of a total loss.

For motorcycles no more than one model year old, this pays to replace your bike in the event of a total loss. Accessory coverage: This type of Progressive motorcycle insurance pays for damage to custom parts, equipment, and accessories. (Accessory coverage up to $3,000 is included with all comprehensive and collision insurance plans, but additional coverage up to $30,000 is available.)

This type of Progressive motorcycle insurance pays for damage to custom parts, equipment, and accessories. (Accessory coverage up to $3,000 is included with all comprehensive and collision insurance plans, but additional coverage up to $30,000 is available.) Carried Contents ® : This may replace personal belongings if your bike is damaged in an accident.

This may replace personal belongings if your bike is damaged in an accident. Enhanced injury protection: If you are injured in an accident and unable to work, you can get $250 per week for up to 2 years.

If you are injured in an accident and unable to work, you can get $250 per week for up to 2 years. Death benefit: If you are killed in an accident, this will pay out $25,000 to a named beneficiary.

How Much Does Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Cost?

The cost of Progressive motorcycle insurance varies for each rider and bike. Progressive advertises rates as low as $75 per year, but these are for drivers with a clean accident history purchasing the minimum coverage for a standard motorcycle. For other riders, motorcycles, and coverage levels, we received sample quotes up to $5,000 per year.

The factors that impact the final cost of your policy include:

Age

Gender

Experience

Driving history

Credit score

State

Motorcycle type

Vehicle use

So, on average, how much is motorcycle insurance from Progressive? To get more clarity, we reached out to the company for a number of Progressive motorcycle insurance quotes.

Type of Rider Type of Motorcycle Coverage Level Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Annual Cost Low-Risk Rider:

No accidents or tickets

in the past three years Standard Minimum $74.97 Full Coverage $398.07 Sport Minimum $107.24 Full Coverage $2,083.55 High-Risk Rider:

At fault for an accident

in the past three years Standard Minimum $139.52 Full Coverage $831.16 Sport Minimum $210.32 Full Coverage $4,997.85

Compared to other providers our team has reviewed, Progressive offers full coverage motorcycle insurance policies at relatively low rates.

Progressive Motorcycle Insurance Discounts

The quotes you see above don’t take into account any discounts, and Progressive has a wide selection. Here are the discounts you could qualify for when purchasing a Progressive motorcycle insurance policy:

Multi-policy discount

Homeowner discount

Pay-on-time discount

Pay-in-full discount

Automatic billing discount

Responsible driver discount (no violations within the past three years)

Savings for customers who purchase coverage within one day of receiving a quote

Savings for members of the Harley Owners Group or USAA

Savings for drivers with a motorcycle license or motorcycle license endorsement

Safety course discount

Discount for switching from another provider

Although not discounts, there are a few other ways to reduce costs with Progressive too. If you’re considering a policy, these benefits may apply:

Small accident forgiveness: Your rate won’t increase for claims that are $500 or less.

Your rate won’t increase for claims that are $500 or less. Large accident forgiveness: Your rate won’t increase after an accident if you have been a Progressive customer for at least four years and been accident-free for at least three years.

Your rate won’t increase after an accident if you have been a Progressive customer for at least four years and been accident-free for at least three years. Disappearing deductible: Your deductible will decrease by 25 percent for every claim-free period on your policy. Your total deductible can be reduced to $0.

Reviews And Ratings For Progressive

Progressive has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), indicating good business practices and response to customer complaints. But like most insurance companies, there are a mix of positive and negative customer reviews.

Satisfied Progressive motorcycle insurance policyholders report fast and reliable claims servicing. On the other hand, some customers have complained about lowball settlement offers and sales representatives providing misleading or inaccurate policy information. One positive review stated:

“My parked car was hit by a hit-and-run driver. A person who witnessed the accident got the license plate of the fleeing vehicle. They had Progressive insurance, and the agent came to my house, looked over the damage, and wrote me out a check on the spot.” - BBB

Progressive has received over 2,500 customer complaints through the BBB in the past 3 years. This number is relatively low given that Progressive administers millions of policies each year.

In the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, Progressive scored in the middle of the pack of popular insurance providers in just about every regional survey. For example, the company received 848 points out of a possible 1,000 for the Southeast region. This is just below the average for all companies studied, which was 849.

Despite mixed reviews, Progressive is a reliable company with a strong national reputation.

Our Take On Progressive Motorcycle Insurance: 4.5 Stars

Progressive motorcycle insurance policies are comprehensive and offered at competitive prices. While the company does not have outstanding customer satisfaction scores, many customers are satisfied with their Progressive insurance policies.

Progressive is certainly a provider worth considering if you are shopping for low-cost motorcycle insurance. It offers high maximum coverage limits and has some of the industry’s best rates for quality motorcycle coverage.

Top Recommendations For Motorcycle Insurance

Because the cost of motorcycle insurance varies depending on a large number of factors, there is no single best provider for everyone. It’s always a good idea to compare coverage and check quotes from multiple sources. Along with Progressive motorcycle insurance, we recommend coverage from Geico and State Farm.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Like Progressive, Geico motorcycle insurance has high coverage limits (up to $1 million). Geico also generally offers the lowest rates for minimum coverage policies according to our secret shopper analysis. In addition to standard coverage, Geico customers can add coverage for:

Accessories: Pays to repair or replace motorcycle accessories that may be damaged in an accident, including items like a non-stock sidecar, trike conversion kit, seats and saddlebags, and electronic equipment

Pays to repair or replace motorcycle accessories that may be damaged in an accident, including items like a non-stock sidecar, trike conversion kit, seats and saddlebags, and electronic equipment Helmets: Covers the replacement cost for expensive helmets damaged in an accident

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm motorcycle insurance covers many types of bikes, from factory-built motorcycles to custom motorcycles to trail bikes. Policy prices take into account riding seasons, offering lower rates for riders who need to store their bikes for a large part of the year.

In addition to basic liability, collision, and other standard coverage options, State Farm customers can purchase protection for sidecars and protective gear. Plans can also include emergency roadside expenses and trip interruption reimbursement.