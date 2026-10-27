This Motorcycle Champion Helped Raise a Ton of Money for A Children’s Cancer Charity

Six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea was amongst more than 200 participants from across Northern Ireland's football family who came together at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park last Sunday for a special fundraising event celebrating 10 years of partnership between the Irish Football Association and Cancer Fund for Children.

Players, coaches, football legends, sporting personalities, families and supporters came together for the Road to Daisy Lodge GAWA Relay to complete 120 laps around a football pitch. The distance covered was equivalent to the distance between Belfast and Daisy Lodge, the charity's therapeutic centre in Newcastle, County Down.

Rea completed a lap around the perimeter of the pitch on his motorcycle as a special finale for the event. But apart from the fundraising challenge, the event provided an opportunity for participants to meet families supported by Cancer Fund for Children, and hear their personal stories and learn more about the charity's mission.

Speaking about the event, Northern Ireland senior men's manager Michael O'Neill, said, "It's amazing what the GAWA have done for the charity over the past 10 years. Marking this decade-long milestone with both the match in September followed by this walk is incredible, and the work being done for children impacted by cancer is amazing... We don't get government investment, so this level of fundraising is so important."

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The event helped take the Irish Football Association's fundraising total for Cancer Fund for Children beyond £180,000 ($240,393), with an ambitious target of surpassing £200,000 ($267,104) by the end of 2026. The relay followed a special Cancer Fund for Children event at Northern Ireland's UEFA Nations League fixture against Hungary this past September.

The funds raised will help Cancer Fund for Children continue delivering practical and emotional support to families when they need it most.

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