On November 8, 2022, Yamaha unveiled the new XSR700 Legacy at EICMA 2022. The middleweight, 690cc, crossplane parallel-twin-powered scrambler comes with a slew of updates and a new colorway to take the line into 2023. Unfortunately, Yamaha's press release about the bike was light on details so I don't have that much to tell you about it at the moment. What I do have is a nice selection of press photos and a bulleted list (god, I love a bulleted list) of features from the aforementioned press release.

Technical Highlights

Torque-rich, 690cc, Euro5-compliant, crossplane parallel twin.

Light, slim tubular backbone frame.

Classic scrambler and Speedblock design.

Braced scrambler-style handlebars, grips, and chunky footpegs.

Classically-styled round LED headlight and taillight.

Block pattern Pirelli MT 60 RS dual-sport tires.

New colorways and graphics.

I reached out to Yamaha for further technical details, along with info regarding price and availability. The second I hear back from Team Blue, I'll update this story with that information. Until then, enjoy these photos of the XSR700 Legacy in action.

