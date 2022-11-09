On November 8, 2022, Yamaha unveiled the new XSR700 Legacy at EICMA 2022. The middleweight, 690cc, crossplane parallel-twin-powered scrambler comes with a slew of updates and a new colorway to take the line into 2023. Unfortunately, Yamaha's press release about the bike was light on details so I don't have that much to tell you about it at the moment. What I do have is a nice selection of press photos and a bulleted list (god, I love a bulleted list) of features from the aforementioned press release.

Team Blue In Milan:

Technical Highlights

  • Torque-rich, 690cc, Euro5-compliant, crossplane parallel twin.
  • Light, slim tubular backbone frame.
  • Classic scrambler and Speedblock design.
  • Braced scrambler-style handlebars, grips, and chunky footpegs.
  • Classically-styled round LED headlight and taillight.
  • Block pattern Pirelli MT 60 RS dual-sport tires.
  • New colorways and graphics.

I reached out to Yamaha for further technical details, along with info regarding price and availability. The second I hear back from Team Blue, I'll update this story with that information. Until then, enjoy these photos of the XSR700 Legacy in action.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha XSR700 Legacy

