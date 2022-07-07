Are you a Suzuki Katana fan who’s located in Japan? If so, then you’ll probably be both happy and relieved to know that the official Suzuki Katana Meeting is back on the calendar for 2022. After a few years off due to the pandemic, Suzuki is organizing the official event once more in Hamamatsu, at the Hamamatsu Fruit Park.

“Let’s Have Fun with Katana!” is the theme of the first in-person Suzuki Katana Meeting to be held in three years. As of July 7, 2022, it’s scheduled to take place on September 11, 2022, which is a Sunday. Gates will open at 9 a.m. local time, with the event scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bike parking is free, but organizers warn that there is no parking available for four-wheeled vehicles. (Sorry, Suzuki Aerio, Jimny, and Carry fans!)

Also, if you participated in the Suzuki Katana Big Flag Project from 2021, don’t worry—that flag will be on display to greet all visitors who attend the Suzuki Katana Meeting in 2022. Even if you didn’t participate, it will still be cool to see this object, made with the passion of all kinds of Katana fans, in person.

Since the Suzuki Katana Meeting started, organizers have put together a special, limited-edition shirt in honor of the event each year. During the three years that the event was unable to be held due to the pandemic, Suzuki still made the shirts available to fans, as a sign of encouragement that we’d all eventually get through this rough time together.

Now that the stage is set for the in-person fun to return, there’s a new Katana Meeting 2022 shirt design on sale as of July 7, 2022. The listed price is ¥ 3,000, which works out to about $22, and includes tax. Available sizes are M through XL, and there’s a handy size chart on the Suzuki site to ensure that you order the correct size. Orders will be accepted through August 1, 2022, after which point the shirts, which are made to order, will be shipped. Additional shirts with the same design will be available for sale at the event.

Although it’s a Katana Meeting, fans of all Suzuki motorcycles are invited and encouraged to attend as well. In addition to hanging out with other Katana and Suzuki fans and seeing cool bikes, there will also be a number of vendors in attendance, too—so maybe you can see (and even buy) some cool accessories for your bike. Full information on the event is on the official Suzuki Katana Meeting web page, which we’ll link in our Sources.