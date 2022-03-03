When it comes to sportbikes, be it on the street or the track, it's always best to be as best protected as possible. Few things are worse than going down on your favorite twisty road while wearing your favorite pair of Yeezies, or whatever kids these days call sneakers. As they say, dress for the slide, not for the ride.

Anyway, there are tons of choices when it comes to sportbike-specific boots, and Gaerne, an Italian gear manufacturer has released the newest addition to its racing catalogue in the form of the G.RS. These sleek and sporty boots are one of the more understated options in the market, and feature a predominantly black motif and simple styling. It incorporates large synthetic leather panels that not only give it a premium look, but also offer added reinforcement and abrasion resistance.

Of course, it comes with some fancy proprietary tech. The G.RS proudly flaunts the Gaerne Floating System, a polyurethane mechanism found at the rear of the ankle that protects your foot from injury as a result of sudden blows and twists. In doing so, however, it doesn't impede with your range of motion, allowing for a natural feeling when reaching for the rear brake or gear selector, and perching up on the pegs during sporty riding. For added comfort, the G.RS features a large ventilated area at the shin which comes equipped with PU protectors.

Other safety features include a reinforced shell on the heel, reinforcements on the top of the foot, particularly for use on the gear selector, as well as replaceable sliders on the toe section. Inside the boot, the entire front area gts a padded leather interior for maximum comfort, even on long hours on the saddle. A long zipper concealed by a Velcro flap runs along side of the boot, making it very easy to wear and remove it. Gaerne's G.RS is available only in black, and in sizes ranging from 36 to 48. As for pricing, they retail for 249.90 Euros, translating to around $283 USD