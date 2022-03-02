On February 23, 2022, Comoto Holdings, Incorporated announced that it is recalling certain Bilt motorcycle helmets due to the potential for inadequate head protection in the event of a crash. The Bilt-branded helmet models in question include the Amped Evo Adult in sizes MD, XL, and 2XL; the Amped Evo Rapid Adult in sizes MD, LG, 2XL, and 3XL; and the Amped Evo Youth in sizes SY, MY, and XLY.

Approximately 33,869 helmets are believed to be affected by this recall. In the cases of all three helmet variants, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Safety Recall Report offers the following descriptor: “A few helmets failed to comply during DOT testing. Penetration test failure and a 2nd impact dwell time test failure.”

Here is the breakdown of production dates and approximate number of affected helmets by helmet variant:

Model Name Model Number Sizes Production Dates Number Potentially Involved Bilt Amped Evo Adult BLH126 MD, XL, 2XL May 1, 2019 through July 1, 2021 18,157 Bilt Amped Evo Youth BLH127 SY, MY, XLY May 1, 2019 through July 1, 2021 14,338 Bilt Amped Evo Rapid Adult BLH142 MD, LG, 2XL, 3XL July 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021 1,374 In DOT testing, some units from each of these variants and batches were found not to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 218, “Motorcycle Helmets,” due to the possibility that they may “not adequately In DOT testing, some units from each of these variants and batches were found not to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 218, “Motorcycle Helmets,” due to the possibility that they may “not adequately protect the wearer in the event of a head impact during a crash.”

Comoto plans to provide owners of the recalled helmets with either a replacement Bilt helmet that is compliant with FMVSS 218, another helmet of equal or lesser value, or a credit with an additional 10 percent discount toward another purchase. Comoto Holdings is the parent company of RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and J&P Cycles. All three retailers carry the Bilt brand of motorcycle protective gear.

Dealers were officially notified on February 22, 2022 about this recall. Owners will be notified between February 23, 2022 and April 24, 2022. Owners may contact Comoto customer service at 1-215-693-2191. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.