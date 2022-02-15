Grab This Zero-Mile Yamaha TZ500 GP Race Bike Before It’s Too Late

The Yamaha TZ500 GP was a race bike based on Yamaha’s Grand Prix-winning YZR500. It was meant as a lower-spec version for private teams to purchase and go racing with. The road-racer was powered by a 500cc two-stroke inline-four engine. With 115 horsepower on tap, and savage acceleration thanks to its lightweight constitution and two-stroke powerplant, the bike was indeed quite a handful.

This particular model from 1982 is a zero-mile machine and has never been ridden before. It gives collectors and racing aficionados the opportunity to acquire a piece of unadulterated motorcycle history, perfect for the most esteemed of collections, or even those looking to recommission the bike for track use. Of course, the most striking feature of this bike would be its colorway. The white and red bodywork is similar to what we saw in Kenny Roberts’ YZR500 Grand Prix racing machine.

This particular Yamaha TZ500 is a J series model, as such, it features a few key differences from its predecessors. For starters, it gets reversed out cylinders and upgraded braking hardware in the form of new Nissin calipers and upsized 320mm brake rotors. This particular bike is in brand new condition, and has been kept in private collections in the U.K. and Italy since it rolled off the factory in 1982. The bike’s custodians have taken meticulous care of the machine, and have kept it in dry storage ever since.

Perhaps the only issue to take note of are two small cracks in the bodywork located near the saddle and rear fairing. Other than that, the bike is otherwise in excellent cosmetic condition. Of course, should you wish to recommission this bike for use, then chances are you’d have to conduct a thorough service and inspection, as well as replace several components such as various seals, brake pads, tires, and other consumables, as these are now 40 years old.

If you wish to get more information about this classic racing machine, be sure to visit the original listing on Collecting Cars’ website linked below. At present, the bid stands at £58,300, or around $78,705 USD, and the bike is located at Sheffield, Yorkshire in the United Kingdom.