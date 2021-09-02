It’s been a long couple of years for most of us, particularly if you like doing things indoors that involve people you don’t know. Take the Moto Guzzi Museum, located in Mandello del Lario, Italy. It’s been closed to the public since February 24, 2020, due to the ongoing global pandemic. That’s a long time for any place to be closed, both for the people who work there and the people wishing to visit.

It’s now September 2, 2021, as I write this. That date is important because the Moto Guzzi Museum plans to reopen to the public for a very brief window between September 9 and 12, 2021. Access will be very limited, and will be available by reservation only. However, if you’ve been waiting to visit, it’s fitting that you’ll be able to very carefully do so during Moto Guzzi’s 100th anniversary year.

It’s not clear what, if any, special exhibitions the Moto Guzzi Museum may be showcasing to celebrate. Perhaps the fact that it’s opening for even such a brief window as it is may be celebration enough. If the eagle is calling your name, you’ll need to pay special attention to the Moto Guzzi website for full information on how to register, as that information is not yet available. According to Motociclismo, Moto Guzzi plans to put all those details on its website in the coming days.

On Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10, 2021, the Museum will be open between the hours of 2:30 and 6:00 p.m. Then on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021, Museum hours will change to 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Further information about future dates and hours of operation is not available at this time.

Hopefully, Guzzi will include information on its website about COVID mitigations for visitors, including how long each reserved ticket will allow you to visit. Masking, social distancing, and hand sanitizer are all second-nature by now, but seeing expectations spelled out can make everything run smoother at venues that host events during these times.