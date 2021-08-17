Ixon Launches Street-Focused Flint Riding Jeans

When it comes to street-focused riding gear, subtlety is key. I mean, who wants to head over to the grocery store looking like a Power Ranger, right? Luckily, there are plenty of street-oriented riding apparel options which employ minimalist styling, so much so that they look perfectly normal off the motorcycle.

Riding pants are among the most challenging, as the temptation to hit the streets with any old pair of jeans can be all too strong. However, given how susceptible to damage our legs are in the event of a crash, it’s always best to have some level of protection for our lower extremities. With that, Ixon has launched a new pair of riding jeans which employs minimalist styling. The French gear manufacturer has launched the Flint riding jeans, and claims that they look and feel just like any ordinary pair of jeans while providing the protection of true riding pants.

The Ixon Flint resembles your good old pair of jeans. In fact, it could be difficult to distinguish it from your normal jeans when folded or hung up in your wardrobe. It features a slim-fit cut for a stylish fit and five pockets for added utility. Slide resistance is provided with a single layer of stretchable Cordura Denim canvas, with elastane and preformed legs providing additional comfort and range of motion. On the safety side of things, the Flint gets removable level 1 knee and hip protectors which can be adjusted for an even better fit, and is certified PPE Class A in accordance with standard EN17092-4:2020.

The Flint makes use of a standard zip and button closure, and can be worn with a belt. Ixon’s newest riding jeans are available in two colors, faded blue and khaki, and are priced at 179.99 Euros, or the equivalent of $212 USD. Sizes range from S to 3XL, making the Ixon flint an ideal choice for folks of all shapes and sizes.