The 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup paddock is ready for its next race weekend at the Austrian GP! With only three races left to go in the 2021 season, every point scored counts, even more than usual. The entire paddock has had a lengthy summer break, but are hopefully well-rested and set to take on the final three rounds of this year’s championship.

Going into the Austrian GP weekend at the Red Bull Ring, Alessandro Zaccone currently leads the pack for team Octo Pramac MotoE, with 70 points. Jordi Torres is currently sitting in second place for HP Pons 40, with 63 points to his name. Third and fourth place are tied in points, with ONE Energy Racing’s Eric Granado in third and Dynavolt Intact GP’s Dominique Aegerter in fourth place. Rounding out the top five is Mattia Casadei for Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse, holding down 43 points of his own.

It’s now August 13, 2021 as I type this, and thanks to the time difference between Chicago and the Red Bull Ring, the MotoGP weekend is already well underway. So far, MotoE’s Free Practice One has already been run. Eric Granado led that session with a fastest time of 1:36.374, followed by Matteo Ferrari for Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE at + 0.080, Dominique Aegerter at + 0.147, Xavi Cardelus for Avintia Esponsorama Racing at + 0.430, and Fermin Aldeguer for OpenBank Aspar Team at + 0.432.

Of the top five racers in the championship standings, Zaccone and Torres are both excellent examples of consistency. Although Torres has yet to win a race this season, he’s proof that consistently getting on any step of the podium in race after race can add up.

The important thing to remember is that even the most talented racers can’t control everything. Just one moment of bad luck is all it takes to see you not finishing in the points at all for a race. While it’s never good to get zero points, the closer you get to the end of the season, the more crucial every last point becomes. Who will walk away with their championship hopes charged up after Austria? What will happen this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see.