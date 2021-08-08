Hailing straight from 1958, this gem of a German motorcycle is a Citation from the brand Zundapp.

Founded in 1917, Zundapp got its start in Nuremberg, Germany. The company started with detonators and other weapon parts. After World War 1, Zundapp then went into the business of motorcycles. In 1984, Zundapp fell, but not after expanding to microcars, scooters, and mopeds.

This particular example listed on Bring a Trailer is from 1958. The Zundapp Citation features a 452cc parallel-twin engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission. It produced 39 horsepower, back when it was new, and uses a set of Bing carburetors. It uses a traditional chain to drive the rear wheel and features front and rear drum brakes.

Everything on the bike appears to be in pristine condition. It was refurbished before the current owner took its keys. It is repainted, however. The original colorway isn't specified, but its current paint job features blue with gold pinstripes—a classic colorway of the Citation. The chrome is still shiny, and all the painted bits are show-ready.

There is a bit of patina on the speedometer, which indicates that the bike definitely is a vintage model, however, the true mileage isn't known. The five-digit odometer indicates that the bike has "run" 16,000 miles, and the current owner only added 200 miles since it was acquired in 2019. Speaking of its speedometer, it goes all the way to 140 miles per hour.

The bike was imported into the United States through Berliner Motors Corporation, and it has a transferrable New York registration along with all the original toll kit, brand literature, and past awards.

You can place a bid on this bike on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends on Tuesday, August 10, but be wary because a rare model such as this doesn't come cheap. At the time of this article's writing, the current bid is at $10,000 USD. Definitely a steep price, but not an amount that is unfounded for a time capsule such as this.