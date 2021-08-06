Nolan Propels New N21 Visor Jetfire Helmet Into The Market

Nolan has long been known for producing some of the highest quality helmets available in the market. The Italian-based company has a wide selection of the leads which are designed for multiple disciplines of motorcycling. From high-performance helmets under its X-Lite brand, to adventure-specific helmets, and even light-duty scooter helmets, Nolan has it all.

That being said, Nolan has recently updated its N21 range of three-quarter open face helmets. The retro-style helmet is perfect for light-duty rides around town. A popular choice among scooter riders, as well as commuters, the N21 Visor combines retro styling with modern-day safety features. For its 2021 collection, Nolan has rolled out a striking new colorway for this popular helmet. The Jetfire version boasts a striking black and white motif inspired by the colors of military jet pilots. It comes in three options—flat black with white accents, flat black with red accents, and scratched chrome.

The Nolan N21 Visor Jetfire helmet features a built-in sun visor, and a three-quarter open-face construction. Just like the other helmets in Nolan’s model range, it makes use of a Lexan polycarbonate shell. Meanwhile, the built in visor is coated with an anti-scratch and anti-fog VPS material. On sunny days, riders need not wear sunglasses underneath the helmet, as it comes equipped with a retractable drop-down visor which offers UV 400 Protection and the same anti-scratch treatment found on the external visor.

The Nolan N21 Visor helmet sports a Clima Comfort interior lining which ensures maximum comfort in all types of weather. It’s completely removable and washable, making it very convenient particularly as an everyday lid. The N21 makes use of a micrometric quick-release buckle for added convenience and an optimized fit. It’s available in a selection of sizes ranging from 2XS to 3XL. The Jetfire is priced at 219.99 Euros ($260 USD) for the flat black options and 249.99 Euros ($296 USD) for scratched chrome. For more information on the N21 Visor helmet as well as a bunch of other Nolan lids, be sure to visit their official website linked below.