Sport touring and adventure touring motorcycles are some of the most versatile vehicles on the road. From scorching temperatures to frigid winds, from torrential downpours to the occasional off-road expedition, touring riders–and their machines–have to constantly adapt to the elements. The same goes for the rider’s gear. Luckily, IXS equipped its new Tour Lorin-ST jacket to handle the diverse conditions on the road and on the trail.

Constructed of 450D polyester material, the textile jacket isn’t just abrasion resistant but also waterproof. The two-layer solto-TEX membrane consists of a breathable mesh lining and removable thermal layer, offering appropriate coverage for both warm and cool climates. The Tour Lorin-ST also offers six zippered vents to increase airflow in arid conditions. While the IXS jacket prioritizes temperature management, it doesn’t sacrifice safety in the process.

ImpacTec ETP-02 shoulder armor and adjustable elbow protectors mitigate impacts. The Tour Lorin-ST includes a back protector pocket, but customers will have to source a back pad separately. The combination of 450D polyester and ImpacTec armor earns the jacket a Class A safety rating, but the comfort features also earn top marks.

IXS not only outfits the jacket with width adjusters at the arms, elbows, and wrists but also adds soft inserts to the comfort collar. A Velcro adjustment cinches the waist while an elastic drawstring keeps dirt, water, and debris from getting in through the hem. Of course, a zipper at the waist also allows users to combine the Tour Lorin-ST with suitable touring trousers.

Three exterior, two interior, and single breast pocket accommodate maps, small tools, and various other personal items while reflective patterns provide extra visibility on the road. Offered in S-5XL, the IXS Tour Lorin-ST also adapts to a wide range of rider shapes and sizes. At $229, the multi-season jacket is affordable and versatile, two qualities that will keep any tour going.