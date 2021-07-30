If sales numbers are to be believed, motorcycle riders love retro-styled bikes and gear. The herds of Triumph Bonneville and BMW R nineT variants snapped up by eager customers don’t lie. If you’re gonna roll retro, though, chances are excellent you also want to carry that retro look through to your motorcycle gear. REV’IT! has a couple of appealing ideas you might like to see if you’re currently jacket-shopping.

First up is the Prometheus vintage-look leather motorcycle jacket. It’s made of buffalo leather, which REV’IT! says differs from cow leather because of the beautiful and distinctive way it ages. It comes in your choice of two colorways: Black with white stripes or red and gray. Both come with a detachable thermal liner inside.

SEESMART CE-level 1 armor is present in both the elbows and shoulders, and there’s a back protector pocket that can fit a SEESOFT CE-Level 2 back protector. Two slit pockets sit out front, and both an inner pocket and a Napoleon pocket are located just inside this jacket. A jeans loop allows you to connect the jacket to the rear loop on your jeans, so your lower back isn’t exposed. There’s also a connection zipper to connect it to your favorite REV’IT! Pants. This jacket also carries a AAA rating according to standard FprEN 17092-2:2018.

Gallery: REV'IT! Prometheus and Glide Vintage jackets

8 Photos

If your preference is a more solid-color approach instead of colorblocks, then you might want to check out the Glide Vintage jacket. It comes in your choice of black or brown, and both versions have the REV’IT! logo worked in at various points in the front and back of the jacket. It comes with SEESMART CE-level 1 elbow and shoulder protectors, and a pocket for the SEESOFT CE-level 2 back protector. It also carries TPU protection at the shoulder, since it’s inspired by vintage racing gear.

It’s made of buffalo leather, along with strategically placed stretch panels to keep the cut fitted and comfortable, yet easy to move in like a rider wants to do on a bike. An inner pocket, inner Napoleon pocket, and slit pocket at the waist help keep small items in check. There’s also a short connection zipper and a jeans loop on this jacket so you can hook it up to pants as you like. The Glide Vintage carries an AA rating according to standard FprEN 17092-3:2019.

As of July 30, 2021, both the Prometheus and the Glide Vintage are available in sizes 46 through 58, either directly through REV’IT! or through your local authorized REV’IT! retailer.