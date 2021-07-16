Chinese electric scooter manufacturer Yadea began its push West when it unveiled the C1S concept at EICMA 2019. Designed by Austria-based design firm Kiska Studio, Yadea positioned C1S concept to appeal to a European audience. Since then, the brand launched its G5, C-line, C-Umi, and C1S models in Europe and followed up with electric kick scooters and e-bikes.

With the initial campaign in the bag, Yadea is upping the ante, bringing in Studio F.A. Posche to further refine the firm’s designs. Aside from establishing the Porsche Design brand, the Austrian studio designs everything from superyachts to skyscrapers to gaming keyboards. The new partnership will allow both Studio F.A. Porsche and Yadea to leverage their shared expertise in mobility and technology.

"With Studio F.A. Porsche and Yadea coming together, it's not just a design job,” added Studio F.A. Porsche managing director Roland Heiler. “It's two companies coming together, sharing the same values and passion for design, and trying to take the next step forward. We are proud to partner with Yadea to shape the future of electric scooters.”

In addition to the new relationship with Studio F.A. Porsche, Yadea revealed its new mid-mounted motor mated to a TTFAR carbon fiber lithium battery. The brand also showcased its battery-swapping network co-developed with Taiwan’s Gogoro along with a new unlocking feature that allows user to access their scooters through NFC card swipe, app, Bluetooth, voice, or fingerprint. Lastly, Yadea spotlighted a new Bluetooth-enabled system complete with a large TFT dash and an AI-powered voice assistant.

"Since our inception, Yadea has always been an e-mobility pioneer,” noted Yadea general manager Aska Zeng. “From our extensive investment into R&D to our focus on product quality and design, we are truly committed to carving out a sustainable future with products that bring happiness, comfort and safety to drivers. We are thrilled to take the next step towards the Era of Green with these revolutionary advancements in our electric scooter range.”