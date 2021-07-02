After COVID-19 swiftly canceled EICMA 2020, EICMA 2021 will be the trade show’s first event in over two years. As the ongoing pandemic continues to evolve globally, some manufacturers are waiting to RSVP.

Luckily, Honda, Royal Enfield, and Benelli have confirmed attendance thus far. Now, EICMA can add compatriots Fantic and Motori Minarelli to the guest list. While manufacturers such as BMW shirk trade shows for the foreseeable future, the Milan Motorcycle Shows still present a critical platform for the Venetian brand. After acquiring Bologna-based Motori Minarelli in January, 2021, this year’s EICMA may be more important than ever for Fantic.

The Italian marque already offers electric bicycles and the recent acquisition positions it to expand its e-mobility range to include electric motorcycles in the future. For EICMA 2021, Fantic will tout its strong relationship with Motori Minarelli by dedicating a full stand to the brand. The showcase also highlights the firm’s priorities moving forward.

“Two wheels are increasingly at the center of mobility, sustainable micro-mobility, and recovery,” commented Fantic CEO Mariano Roman. “With great enthusiasm and lots of news, Fantic will be present at the 2021 edition of EICMA. The synergy that we will have when we meet at the Milan Show will be a message of great value, capable of making a contribution to the entire industrial and mobility sector in terms of growth, image, and credibility. "

After a two-year hiatus, EICMA will gladly welcome back the two made-in-Italy brands. As long as the country’s coronavirus recovery continues, the 2021 event is scheduled for November 23-28, 2021. It may have been a long time since EICMA filled the halls of Fiera Milano, but Fantic and Motori Minarelli’s presence should make it feel like home again.