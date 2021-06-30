Despite the increase in demand for lightweight personal mobility, particularly in India, the second wave of coronavirus infections which peaked a couple of months ago forced business to temporarily shut down. On top of this, a lot of employees in both the public and private sector were retrenched, either temporarily or indefinitely.

Suffice it to say that India’s economy has taken quite a hit. While the motorcycle industry continues to thrive amid the rising demand for mobility, sales figures have begun dropping as the purchasing power of the greater public declines. Additionally, input costs on the side of the manufacturers continue to rise due to issues of supply in the global market, as well as the temporary closure of business in the local setting.

Hero MotoCorp, for instance, has posted a substantial dip in monthly two-wheeler sales for May 2021. Data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) indicates that all of the motorcycles and scooters in Hero’s portfolio have suffered a decline in sales, posting a lower turnaround than that of the previous month. To make matters worse, Hero MotoCorp had recently announced that it will be increasing the prices of its entire model lineup next month, due to rising input costs as a result of the pandemic.

Out of all of Hero MotoCorp’s two wheelers, the Splendor Plus and Splendor iSmart posted the most impressive sales with a total of 84,043 units sold in May. Likewise, the Hero HF Deluxe also sold a decent 42,118 units. On the flip side, Hero’s scooter segment saw the least impressive turnaround with neither the Destini 125 nor the Maestro Edge flipping 1,000 units each for the month of May.