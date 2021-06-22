Yamaha Launches Sporty Ray ZR 125 Scooter In India

Alongside the recently launched FZ-X neo-retro roadster and Fascino hybrid scooter, Yamaha India has also launched a sporty commuter scooter based on the same hybrid platform as the Fascino. As we are all well aware of by now, India has been investing heavily towards the adoption of greener, more sustainable mobility.

With the launch of two new scooters in the market making use of basic hyrbid technology, this could quite possibly pave the way for Yamaha, as well as other manufacturers, to eke out just a little more efficiency from the good old internal combustion engine. Going back to the Ray ZR, this sporty scooter, which is based on the same platform as the retro-styled Fascino, will certainly appeal to the younger generation of riders, particularly those looking to save a few pennies on gasoline.

Clad in sharp, angular bodywork, the Ray ZR gets premium features, too. For instance, a fully digital LCD dashboard features Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via Yamaha's Y-Connect mobile app. Through Y-Connect, you can monitor vital information pertaining to your motorcycle such as overall engine health, battery voltage, as well as maintenance notifications. The mobile app also allows you to access your riding history, last known location, as well as ride statistics such as fuel consumption, distance traveled, and average speed.

Other features include newLED lights which provide impressive visibility all around. Both rider and pillion are offered the convenience of carrying their stuff around, thanks to ample under-seat storage. As far as performance is concerned, it gets the exact same setup as the Fascino, which basically consists of an electric-motor assisted internal combustion engine. The electric motor, referred to as the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) aids in launching from a stop, and automatically shuts off once the scooter has reached cruising speed. This in turn, helps reduce emissions as well as improves overall efficiency.

Yamaha India has yet to announce the official price and availability of the new Ray ZR. However, sources suggest that the new bike will begin deliveries within the coming weeks.