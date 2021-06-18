Motorcycling can be a cruel sport, particularly when it takes riders before their time. Such was the case when AMA Motocross, Supercross, and Canadian MX rider Alex Harvill crashed during preparations for a world record jump. The accident occurred during a warm-up jump the morning of June 17, 2021.

Practicing at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, the 28-year-old daredevil was scheduled to complete the 351-foot jump on the first day of the Moses Lake Airshow. He previously achieved a Guinness World Record for a 297-foot dirt-to-dirt jump in 2013.

The 351-foot attempt would have matched Robbie Maddison’s longest motorcycle jump record set in 2008. Organizers scheduled the world record attempt to kick off the air show festivities. Unfortunately, Harvill came up short of the dirt landing in his morning practice, prompting Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) to rush the stuntman to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries. Per standard procedure, medical examiners will conduct an autopsy on Friday, June 18, 2021.

As a resident of Ephrata, Washington, Harvill was a part of the local community, located only 20 miles northwest of Moses Lake. The rider leaves behind a wife and two sons, Willis and Watson. The latter of which was born just last month.

Despite Harvill gunning for his world record, Robbie Maddison sent his condolences to the Harvill family in an Instagram post on the evening of the crash.

“He had flown a motorcycle further than anyone else has and was out to set a new world record today when he paid the ultimate price,” Maddison wrote. “My heart is broken for his family. Sending our love To Jessica, Willy and Watson. R.I.P Alex Harvill.”