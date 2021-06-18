With the world slowly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, sporting events across Europe are reopening, and finally allowing access to spectators. Earlier this week, the MotoGP announced that there will be zero COVID restrictions for the Styrian and Austrian Grand Prix races to be held in the Red Bull Ring.

This time around, the Isle of Man government has been working with the organizers of one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle races—the Isle of Man TT—concerning the reopening of racing for the 2022 season. The coronavirus pandemic unfortunately resulted in the cancellation of the 2021 Isle of Man TT, one of the only three times the iconic motorcycle racing series was cancelled ever since the end of World War II.

With racing expected to make a comeback in 2022, spectators to the famed motorcycle racing event are expected to flock to the venue in droves. In fact, the organizers will be setting up a TT Fan Park designed to give spectators an even more memorable experience. The TT Fan Park, as announced in the TT’s official website, will feature a whole host of onsite entertainment including live music, signing sessions with the racers, and games and competitions among fans, enabling them to win prizes and memorabilia pertaining to the Tourist Trophy.

The biggest highlight coming to us in the 2022 Isle of Man TT is undoubtedly the live and full coverage of the entire racing series which will be made available to watch on an all-new virtual platform. On top of actual race coverage, the online platform will also feature a whole host of content designed to elevate the viewing experience of all of the IOMTT’s aficionados from all corners of the globe. Every single qualifying session and race over the two week duration of the 2022 Isle Of Man TT will be accessible via a live pass which can be purchased online via the Isle of Man TT official website.

Prior to the launch of this online platform, only the highlights of the IOMTT had been broadcast. Thanks to this technological innovation, we’ll be able to keep close tabs on all the exhilarating racing action in next year’s Tourist Trophy. The 2022 Isle of Man TT will run from Sunday, 29th May to Friday, 10th of June 2022.