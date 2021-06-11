France-based Elf is known for its engine and transmission lubricants, but that hasn’t stopped the company from producing motorcycle gear. The brand even collaborated with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for an exclusive apparel line. Elf’s new Sport Denim Pants takes on a more protective stance, however.

Aimed at street riders, the sporty jeans leverage the classic leather motorcycle pants architecture but replace the hide with denim. The material makes the trousers much more suitable for spring/summer riding, thanks to better breathability and weight. As a result, the Sport Denim Pants lose the two-piece waist zippers commonly found on leather motorcycle pants.

Designed for everyday use, the riding jeans also feature two pockets at the front, two pockets at the rear, and an additional pouch at the thigh. The zippered thigh pocket is perfect for a smartphone and doesn’t interfere with the adjustable, CE-approved, knee armor. Aside from convenience and protection, Elf’s Sport Denim Pants also prioritizes comfort.

Classic buttons fasten the trousers and adjustable Velcro waistbands allow users to tailor the fit to their specific dimensions. Stretch knit panels at the hips and calves increase the rider’s range of motion as well. Race-inspired shirring above the knees not only enhances comfort but also reinforces the Sport Denim’s sporty personality.

Available in sizes S-3XL, the classic navy and black colorways maintain the everyday appearance and use case. With the exception of the French flag at the right rear pocket tab, the Sport Denim Pants lacks Elf branding, making the understated design a great match for any jacket. At ¥17,900 ($163 USD), the affordable riding jeans are an easy pick for the warmer months. Elf may be known for its motor oil, but if they continue producing budget-friendly motorcycle apparel, they might earn a new reputation in no time.