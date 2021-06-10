The Indian market is no stranger to classic, retro-styled motorcycles. In fact, Indian motorcycle enthusiasts have a strong affinity towards all things vintage, and absolutely love the aesthetic these timeless machines bring to the table. It's no surprise then, that brands like Royal Enfield are so successful in the local market.

In line with this, Triumph, the most iconic British motorcycle manufacturer recently released the Triumph Bonneville T100 in India, and is currently offering the T100 Black—the new bike's predecessor—at a massive discount amounting to Rs 65,000, or the equivalent of $890 USD. Just like the current-generation Bonneville T100, the T100 Black edition is powered by a BS6-compliant, 900cc, parallel-twin motor which pumps out a healthy 53 horsepower. A few iterations to the newer bike now give it around 10 more horsepower, but hey, outright performance was never the name of the game for this bike.

All this docile power is transferred to the rear wheel via an old-school five-speed transmission, equipped with modern-day assist slipper functionality. Keeping the rider comfortable is a cushy seat, while the bike is suspended on KYB suspension hardware consisting of standard telescopic forks and dual rear shocks. ABS-equipped disc brakes mounted on the bike's 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels put the bike to a stop.

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black Edition will make for the perfect addition to your garage, especially if you're one who likes a sleek and stealthy aesthetic. Discontinued for succeeding model years, the Black Edition features blacked out elements, forgoing the shiny chrome and polished aluminum bits and bobs. Triumph India, located in Kochi, Kerala, will be offering it at the aforementioned special price until the 30th of June. So, if you're in the market for this bike, better hurry, as the bike is currently on limited stock.