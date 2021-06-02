If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been lavishing their European and Japanese counterparts with compliments. From a counterfeit Panigale to an Africa Twin lookalike, select Chinese brands have become masters of forgery in the last few years. The latest perpetrator is the extremely Husqvarna reminiscent FK Motors Feiken TT 250.

Mixing retro elements with a streamlined modern design and a dash of Swedish minimalism, Husqvarna’s Svartpilen and Vitpilen range looks like nothing else on the road—until now. FK Motors tweaks the recipe for beginners with a liquid-cooled, four-valve, 249cc single-cylinder engine and a 31.1-inch seat height (compared to 32.9 inches on the Husqvarna 401). The quarter-liter single pumps out 28 horsepower at 9,750 rpm and 16 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm, which suits newer riders well.

Husqvarna 401 Svartpilen FK Motors Feiken TT 250

Similar to the 401 Svarpilen variant, the Feiken TT 250 also wears 17-inch wheels shod in 110/70 and 150/60 semi-knob tires. However, the front disc brake is reduced to 300mm (compared to 320mm) while the rear disc is enlarged to 260mm (compared to 230mm). The tubular steel frame, round headlight, digital dash, and USD forks all take inspiration from the Husqvarna model, but Feiken TT does differentiate itself with a single-sided swingarm.

While FK Motors’ styling and neutral colorway is the spitting image of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen platforms, its fit and finish can’t stand up to the source material. Ironically, the Feiken TT engine was produced by Zhejiang Chunfeng, which is CFMoto’s parent company. CFMoto currently has an active partnership with KTM, Husqvarna’s sister brand.

Though CFMoto and KTM’s industrial partnership doesn’t factor into FK Motors’ decision to “borrow” from Husqvarna, there are only a few degrees separating the two parties. Sometimes inspiration strikes in the weirdest places; sometimes it's right under your nose.