The Trident 660 is a very important motorcycle, not just for Triumph, but for the markets the bike is sold in. As Triumph's most affordable and accessible motorcycle, the Trident 660 has given enthusiasts who would otherwise not even consider the brand, the chance to own a machine bearing the iconic British branding. As it would turn out, the Trident 660 has become quite a hit in the Asian market, slotting itself perfectly within the 650 class.

The Triumph Trident is currently enjoying impressive sales performance in countries like India, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Priced similarly with the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and Yamaha MT-07, the Triumph has launched an all-out price war with the Japanese big four, even undercutting the Honda CB650R's price just a tad. In China, Triumph showcased the Trident in the recently held Beijing International Auto Show. Launched in the Chinese domestic market for CNY 86,895, or the equivalent of $13,600 USD, the Trident will make for a solid premium offering, especially in the midst of all the budget-oriented machines that can be found in China.

The Triumph Trident brings performance and overall features which are a cut above most of the bikes in the 650 class to the table. In a segment dominated by twin-cylinder motors, it's only Triumph and Honda who offer a multi-cylinder configuration for their entry-level middleweights. Because of this, the Trident sounds, feels, and performs very similarly to that of the earlier iterations of the Street Triple. After all, its 660cc inline-triple is derived from this engine. With a power output of around 80 ponies, it isn't quite as edgy as the Street Triple, so it makes a strong case for those looking for a more docile and tractable machine.

When it comes to features, Triumph didn't skimp out on the goodies just to build the bike to a budget. The Trident flaunts all the latest tech you'd expect to find from a top-shelf manufacturer. It gets full-LED lighting, and a Bluetooth-ready, fully digital instrument panel. 41mm inverted separate-function forks from Showa handle damping duties up front, while the rear end is suspended via a rudimentary but effective preload-adjustable mono-shock. The bike is put to a stop by a pair of two-piston sliding calipers up front, and a single disc out back, both of which sourced from Nissin.