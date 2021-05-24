Similar to ADV bikes, adventure touring gear is the most versatile apparel on the market today. From CE AAA-rated kits to four-season jackets, adventure gear can take on everything from sweltering heat to torrential downpours, from trail dismounts to on-road spills. While today’s top safety gear prioritizes quality, protection, and adaptability, it doesn’t go easy on the wallet.

To find the optimal intersection between versatility and feasibility, veteran world riders Michnus and Elsebie Olivier partnered with Bartang and Renedian Adventures’ Peter and Leonie Scheltens to establish Turkana motorcycle luggage. The South Africa-based company enters the ADV gear market with a clear objective in mind: create products that are durable yet repairable, waterproof yet breathable, and high-quality yet affordable.

“The gear must be no-nonsense stuff, not over-engineered, but also not the cheap and cheerful stuff that will probably only last one or two seasons,” said Turkana founder Michnus Olivier. “We would rather have riders spend their money on experiences, not unnecessary equipment.”

Gallery: Turkana Motorcycle Luggage Lineup

5 Photos

Turkana’s current lineup reflects that no-nonsense approach. Comprised of a duffle bag, saddlebags, a handlebar bag, and several utility pouches, the brand’s offerings cover all the bases without overdoing the product range and features. Despite the utilitarian vibe, Turkana doesn’t take itself too seriously, with product names like the Duffalo duffle bag, Hippohips saddlebags, and Bushbaby utility pouch.

Affordability also rings true with the brand’s 40L duffle bag coming in at $115 and the 30-liter saddlebags retailing for $399. Constructed with materials like Rhinocote and 1680 Tuffstuff, Turkana’s lineup provides premium protection on the trail and on the open road. The molle strap system also allows Turkana bags to work with other brands and military-style luggage.

“So many of products are made for a specific country or region or a specific type of travel, whereas we strive to offer products that can be used around the world in any conditions, terrain, or expeditions,” added Olivier. “Between the founders of Turkana, we have a great team of people with years of experience in adventure riding, designing, manufacturing, and distributing quality ADV products, and we all have a massive passion for motorcycles and adventure riding.”