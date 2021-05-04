If you’re a European Harley-Davidson fan, we have some bad news to report. On April 30, 2021, the Harley Owners Group Europe, Middle East, and Africa officially announced that the 2021 European H.O.G. Rally is canceled for this year. You probably already know why, and as a result, it’s probably not a surprise at this point. That doesn’t make it any less disappointing if you were planning to go, though.

The 29th annual European H.O.G. Rally was originally scheduled to take place in Portorož, Slovenia, from June 10 through 13, 2021. However, due to the ongoing global pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding lockdowns, travel restrictions, and everything else, organizers decided to cancel this year’s event.

It’s their goal to organize great events for the European H.O.G. community, as well as keep staff, riders, and local communities in areas where events are held safe. Therefore, compliance with all current health guidelines is an essential part of the planning process.

According to the organizers, if you’ve already booked accommodations for the 2021 event you should be able to get a refund. To do so, contact any providers through whom you booked your accommodations and/or travel directly as soon as possible.

“We have explored all possibilities to hold the European HOG Rally 2021, because we know that it means so much to thousands of people. But we are also aware that the journey - especially across borders - would have been a challenge for our customers,” Harley-Davidson EMEA consumer experience manager Tom Robinson said in a statement.

“Therefore, the cancellation was the most responsible thing we could do. I would like to especially thank the local authorities, the hotels in the city of Portorož as well as our sponsors and dealers for their patience and their work in supporting this event,” he concluded.