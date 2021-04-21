The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has always been about adding a thrill to your daily commute. Bajaj would often feature this bike doing wheelies, stoppies, and other adrenaline pumping stunts. Equipped with a 199cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, this bike has become a favorite among Indians looking for a fun and dependable daily commuter. To make the Pulsar NS even more accessible to beginners, Bajaj has launched the NS125.

With a price tag of just Rs. 93,690, or the equivalent of $1,242 USD, this baby naked streetfighter is the most affordable bike in the NS range. It joins its bigger siblings, the NS160 and NS200, in Bajaj's modern-styled naked sportbike lineup. In terms of styling, the new bike fits right in, with similar styling cues as those of its bigger siblings. It gets sharply styled bodywork, a pointy headlight, and a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank. Similar to the NS200, it gets twin LED tail lamps and sleek and subtle belly pan.

On the performance side, the NS125 is outfitted with rather rudimentary kit consisting of a steel perimeter frame housing a 124cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. A five-speed manual transmission transfers 12 horsepower to the back wheel. Suspension consists of a non-adjustable telescopic fork up front, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It gets a 240mm disc brake setup at front, with a basic drum brake at the back. Overall, the Pulsar NS125 weighs a featherweight 144 kgs.

The new NS125 is currently offered in four colorways consisting of Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, and Pewter Gray. All color options come with metallic gray finished alloy wheels—a c sharp contrast to the black powdercoated wheels of the NS160 and NS200. Bookings for the new bike will begin across all Bajaj dealerships in the country. Deliveries of the new bike are expected to commence towards the tail end of April, or the first week of May.