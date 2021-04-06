While Royal Enfield has seen rapid growth and unparalleled success in multiple markets across the globe, unfortunately, there's one market in which the rising star failed to capture the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has announced that it is pulling out of Vietnam after a rather lackluster four-year stint.

Al Naboodah International, the company in charge of importing and distributing Royal Enfield's machines into the Vietnamese market, announced the decision as a result of unmet sales targets and over all disappointing market performance. The company explained that since Royal Enfield's motorcycles are imported directly from India, they don't enjoy similar tax waivers as those imported from Thailand, such as Honda, Ducati, and Kawasaki.

On top of this, it would turn out that Vietnamese motorcycle enthusiasts have differing tastes when it comes to styling, as Al Naboodah International also stated that the retro and classic designs of Royal Enfield's bikes were not that popular in Vietnam. Now, naturally, news like this could be rather alarming for folks who have taken ownership of a Royal Enfield. With this, the company states that all warranty, maintenance, and services would continue as promised, and spare parts will continue to be supplied.

Apart from Royal Enfield, Al Naboodah International also distributes Triumph and Harley-Davidson in Vietnam. As far as the overall performance of the motorcycles the company distributes, it did not disclose any sales figures for the past four years, however, it continues to sell Triumph and Harley-Davidson bikes in the country.

Now, whether or not there is a glimmer of hope for Royal Enfield to return to Vietnam remains uncertain at the moment. With Vietnam relying heavily on motorcycles for daily transport, there's no denying how important motorcycles are to the Vietnamese economy. However, just like most other Asian countries, low-displacement scooters are the kings of the road, as opposed to mid-sized motorcycles, which are actually considered big bikes in the region.